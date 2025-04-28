Saquon Barkley Has a Message for the Lefty Mob He Triggered by Golfing and Hanging Out With Trump

As we told you yesterday, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was spotted having a golf showdown in New Jersey with President Trump. Barkley then flew with Trump back to DC:

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was spotted with President Donald Trump at his golf course in New Jersey on Sunday, a day before the team visits the White House. A photo that made the rounds on social media showed Barkley sitting to Trump’s left. There were at least a dozen “Make America Great Again” hats sitting on the table directly in front of the Super Bowl champion NFL star and the president. He flew back to Washington with Trump.

The rest of Barkley's team is visiting the White House today.

Saquon Barkley seen hanging with President Trump ahead of the #Eagles visit to the White House tomorrow. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BkTmaqa1lT — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) April 27, 2025

You can only imagine the avalanche of triggered hate from the Left that was thrown in Barkley's direction after his day spent with Trump.

Barkley responded excellently:

lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my… — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) April 28, 2025

Yep, that's how it's done!

Never apologize to the mob!! — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 28, 2025

You should have ended your post with MAGA!



Never give in to the mob, @saquon — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) April 28, 2025

Anyone who would turn down a round of golf with the president of the United States, regardless of his party, is a brain dead moron. https://t.co/pyl28MFkpJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 28, 2025

I’ll never understand this.



If you’re invited to go golfing with the President, Republican or Democrat, you go.



People need to calm down. https://t.co/vw7qyMpQI9 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 28, 2025

Narrator: But the TDS-addled mob has no intention of calming down.

NFL superstar, Saquon Barkley, seen exiting Marine One with Trump.



This might seem small, but stuff like this goes a long way.



The media-driven stigma around Trump is fading, and the public are no longer afraid to support Trump.



We are healing.



pic.twitter.com/RqHBa7SqIK — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) April 27, 2025

All the Left knows how to respond at this point is by having tantrums.