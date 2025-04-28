The White House Correspondents Disaster
Saquon Barkley Has a Message for the Lefty Mob He Triggered by Golfing and Hanging Out With Trump

Doug P. | 12:48 PM on April 28, 2025

As we told you yesterday, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was spotted having a golf showdown in New Jersey with President Trump. Barkley then flew with Trump back to DC

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was spotted with President Donald Trump at his golf course in New Jersey on Sunday, a day before the team visits the White House.

A photo that made the rounds on social media showed Barkley sitting to Trump’s left.

There were at least a dozen “Make America Great Again” hats sitting on the table directly in front of the Super Bowl champion NFL star and the president.

He flew back to Washington with Trump.

The rest of Barkley's team is visiting the White House today.

You can only imagine the avalanche of triggered hate from the Left that was thrown in Barkley's direction after his day spent with Trump. 

Barkley responded excellently: 

Yep, that's how it's done!

Narrator: But the TDS-addled mob has no intention of calming down.

All the Left knows how to respond at this point is by having tantrums.

