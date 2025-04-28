JOURNALISM! CNN Complies With Lib Demands to Blur Criminal Illegal Mugshot Signs on White House Lawn

To mark the nearly one hundredth day of Donald Trump's second term, the White House had an event highlighting how much border security has been increased and illegal immigration cracked down upon in the last nearly four months. That included signs outside the White House showing mugshots of criminal illegals.

Advertisement

Under Joe Biden, criminal illegal aliens called the shots. Under President Trump, it’s a new dawn, a new day, a new life for America — and we're feeling good. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/pD7hf1A07G — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 28, 2025

Naturally the "no one is above the law" Democrats were applauding these arrests, right? Oh NO WAY.

A guest on MSNBC said that media outlets should blur out the pictures and descriptions of the crimes those people have committed.

As it turns out, to no real surprise, CNN complied with that request:

CNN and Fake Tapper actually BLURRED OUT the mugshots of the criminal illegal immigrant killers, rapists, drug traffickers, and other scumbags displayed on the White House lawn. Sick! pic.twitter.com/m3W0cQtDCp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 29, 2025

Hey, CNN would have done the same if the people were January 6 defendants, right? OK, maybe not.

When CNN blurs the faces of criminals but demands crystal-clear footage of January 6th grandmas, you realize it was never about justice. It was always about control. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 29, 2025

What a pathetic and partisan display from CNN.



They’re protecting thieves, murderers, and rapists. https://t.co/NpkJ5x7M9m — Luke Collins (@LukeLCollins) April 29, 2025

The Democrat and media "priorities" couldn't possibly be more clear.