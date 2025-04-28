VIP
JOURNALISM! CNN Complies With Lib Demands to Blur Criminal Illegal Mugshot Signs on White House Lawn

Doug P. | 10:10 PM on April 28, 2025
Meme

To mark the nearly one hundredth day of Donald Trump's second term, the White House had an event highlighting how much border security has been increased and illegal immigration cracked down upon in the last nearly four months. That included signs outside the White House showing mugshots of criminal illegals. 

Naturally the "no one is above the law" Democrats were applauding these arrests, right? Oh NO WAY.

A guest on MSNBC said that media outlets should blur out the pictures and descriptions of the crimes those people have committed. 

As it turns out, to no real surprise, CNN complied with that request:

Hey, CNN would have done the same if the people were January 6 defendants, right? OK, maybe not. 

The Democrat and media "priorities" couldn't possibly be more clear.

