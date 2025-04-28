MSNBC Guest Calls on Media to Blur Out Signs on WH Lawn Showing Illegals and Listing Crimes

The White House got an early start on their "first 100 days" accomplishments by reminding everybody, especially the WH media, about the kinds of criminal illegals who have been taken off the streets of America:

Under Joe Biden, criminal illegal aliens called the shots. Under President Trump, it’s a new dawn, a new day, a new life for America — and we're feeling good. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/pD7hf1A07G — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 28, 2025

The White House put the signs in that location because it's the backdrop from where the media does their outside reporting.

🚨 “The mainstream media doesn’t want to cover this story” — White House deputy chief of staff @JamesBlairUSA explains why the north lawn is dotted with 100 yard signs showing illegal immigrant mugshots today pic.twitter.com/SYbihFxdf6 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 28, 2025

The "fake news" journos won't like this one.

"The White House has put about 100 posters of unauthorized immigrants who have been arrested for violent crimes... What's particularly noteworthy about this location is it's right directly behind the positions where TV correspondents do their hits from the White House lawn... If… pic.twitter.com/c7JtPRxPLX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 28, 2025

"Unauthorized immigrants." Yeah, there's another name for them: Criminal illegals.

But the Democrats and media are very sensitive to their feelings. As a matter of fact, the MSNBC guest during the above segment implored the media to make sure to blur out the signs during any reports outside the White House, via @WesternLensman:

🚨'Voto Latino' President is very unhappy about posters of arrested violent aliens in background of reporters at WH —



— wants media to “blur those people out."



Maria Teresa Kumar insists the media has the responsibility to present only facts and balanced reporting.



😂 pic.twitter.com/DzMU0ZuPxg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 28, 2025

She's preaching about about presenting only the "facts" by blurring out the facts about the kinds of people Dems and media are trying to protect? That's PEAK MSNBC right there!

That's balanced alright -- they're all parroting the exact same talking point!

Now we're hearing that MSNBC's TikTok IS blurring out the images, though at the moment we can't confirm or deny that.