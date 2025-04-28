The Party of Tolerance Strikes Again: Pritzker Says 'Republicans Cannot Know a Moment...
MSNBC Guest Calls on Media to Blur Out Signs on WH Lawn Showing Illegals and Listing Crimes

Doug P. | 2:23 PM on April 28, 2025
Screen shot

The White House got an early start on their "first 100 days" accomplishments by reminding everybody, especially the WH media, about the kinds of criminal illegals who have been taken off the streets of America: 

The White House put the signs in that location because it's the backdrop from where the media does their outside reporting.

The "fake news" journos won't like this one.

"Unauthorized immigrants." Yeah, there's another name for them: Criminal illegals. 

But the Democrats and media are very sensitive to their feelings. As a matter of fact, the MSNBC guest during the above segment implored the media to make sure to blur out the signs during any reports outside the White House, via @WesternLensman:

She's preaching about about presenting only the "facts" by blurring out the facts about the kinds of people Dems and media are trying to protect? That's PEAK MSNBC right there!

That's balanced alright -- they're all parroting the exact same talking point!

Now we're hearing that MSNBC's TikTok IS blurring out the images, though at the moment we can't confirm or deny that. 

