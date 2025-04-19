MSNBC Couldn't Bail Out Fast Enough When Trump Started Rattling Off Facts About Deported Illegal

The Democrats continue to work hard to show where their true "priorities" lie, and they're certainly not law-abiding American citizens.

On CNN this week border czar Tom Homan provided a schooling for the host about the deported illegal alien Democrats and the media are saying should be brought back to the U.S.:

🚨Listen to Border Czar Tom Homan educate CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.



It’s really that easy when the facts on your side. pic.twitter.com/qWAp1M2fWc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 18, 2025

On that same subject, MSNBC was covering some remarks from President Trump and when he started to talk about the gang affiliation of Garcia they coincidentally were spotted cutting away quickly:

🚨 @MSNBC cuts away from Oval Office coverage just as @POTUS reads the facts about Salvadoran MS-13 gangbanger Kilmar Abrego Garcia.



The Fake News doesn't want the American people to know the TRUTH. pic.twitter.com/QkpK0JK2Hl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 18, 2025

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt served that up as the latest example of "fake news":

This is exactly what we mean when we say FAKE NEWS! https://t.co/ZmaEx4fPJy — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 18, 2025

Just another day for MSNBC.

Legacy media will intentionally hide the truth from their viewers https://t.co/WrL5dGfcts — America (@america) April 19, 2025

The evidence of media bias is often most apparent not in what they choose to cover, but what they work hard to ignore. The network evening newscasts along with MSNBC are prime examples.