Allow Sen. Van Hollen to Explain How Those Margaritas Got There During His...
Tommy Vietor Finds New Info About Efforts Hide Biden's Decline Enraging (Yeah, About...
Family Lawyer: Kilmar Abrego Garcia Is a Loving Father but Skips Over Wife...
Stephen Miller: Democrats View Americans as ‘Acceptable Collateral Damage’ in War Against...
Dem Congressmen Will Have to Pay Their Own Way to Visit Deported Illegal...
Democrats and Tats: Parody Music Video Shows the Dems Terroristic Transformation into DeMS...
The Daily Caller Shares Its Top Five Scott Jennings Takedowns Since Trump Returned...
David Hogg: 'Democracy is What Put Us Through School Shooter Drills'
Boiling Point: Politico Reports California Voters Are FED UP With State's Homeless Problem
Sheldon Whitehouse Runs to the Defense of Illegal Immigrant Who He Wouldn't Allow...
VIP
It's Time for the Wisconsin GOP to Take Off the Gloves
White House X Shares Striking Republican vs. Democrat Priorities Image and the Optics...
John Harwood's Smear of J.D. Vance Reminds Us Why He's a Less Funny...
It Turns Out Few People Want to Pay $300K to Have Joe Biden...

MSNBC Couldn't Bail Out Fast Enough When Trump Started Rattling Off Facts About Deported Illegal

Doug P. | 10:33 AM on April 19, 2025
Screen shot

The Democrats continue to work hard to show where their true "priorities" lie, and they're certainly not law-abiding American citizens. 

On CNN this week border czar Tom Homan provided a schooling for the host about the deported illegal alien Democrats and the media are saying should be brought back to the U.S.:

Advertisement

On that same subject, MSNBC was covering some remarks from President Trump and when he started to talk about the gang affiliation of Garcia they coincidentally were spotted cutting away quickly:

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt served that up as the latest example of "fake news":

Just another day for MSNBC.

The evidence of media bias is often most apparent not in what they choose to cover, but what they work hard to ignore. The network evening newscasts along with MSNBC are prime examples.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tommy Vietor Finds New Info About Efforts Hide Biden's Decline Enraging (Yeah, About That...)
Doug P.
Allow Sen. Van Hollen to Explain How Those Margaritas Got There During His Visit With Deported Illegal
Doug P.
The Daily Caller Shares Its Top Five Scott Jennings Takedowns Since Trump Returned to the White House
Warren Squire
Democrats and Tats: Parody Music Video Shows the Dems Terroristic Transformation into DeMS-13 (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Stephen Miller: Democrats View Americans as ‘Acceptable Collateral Damage’ in War Against Citizenship
Warren Squire
WATCH: Legit INSANE Lefty Woman Screams at MAGA Hat Wearing Man In a Restaurant (and Check Out Her Shirt)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tommy Vietor Finds New Info About Efforts Hide Biden's Decline Enraging (Yeah, About That...) Doug P.
Advertisement