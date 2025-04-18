Tom Homan SCHOOLS CNN Host Pushing Dem Talking Points About Deported Illegal

Harmeet K. Dhillon's Response to Libs of Tik Tok BUSTING Mayo Clinic for...
Doug P. | 1:25 PM on April 18, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Another day brought with it yet another example of border czar Tom Homan giving a member of the media a verbal wedgie for pushing the Left's preferred narratives about deported illegal alien and Democrat cause célèbre Abrego Garcia.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins was the latest cable news host to receive a schooling from Homan, and this is how it's done:

Homan also helpfully pointed out the deportees reason for fearing being sent back to El Salvador no longer exists and let Collins know why the Trump administration can say with confidence Garcia is in the MS-13 gang.

The media keeps reporting there's "no evidence" that Garcia is a member of MS-13, but here's the media looking for that evidence:

