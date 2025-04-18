Tom Homan SCHOOLS CNN Host Pushing Dem Talking Points About Deported Illegal

Another day brought with it yet another example of border czar Tom Homan giving a member of the media a verbal wedgie for pushing the Left's preferred narratives about deported illegal alien and Democrat cause célèbre Abrego Garcia.

Advertisement

CNN's Kaitlan Collins was the latest cable news host to receive a schooling from Homan, and this is how it's done:

🚨Listen to Border Czar Tom Homan educate CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.



It’s really that easy when the facts on your side. pic.twitter.com/qWAp1M2fWc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 18, 2025

Homan also helpfully pointed out the deportees reason for fearing being sent back to El Salvador no longer exists and let Collins know why the Trump administration can say with confidence Garcia is in the MS-13 gang.

.@RealTomHoman cooks Fake News CNN's @kaitlancollins (many such cases) on Kilmar Abrego Garcia:



"Two different federal judges said he's an MS-13 member. A police department said he's an MS-13 member. ICE data shows he's an MS-13 member. El Salvador said he's an MS-13 member." pic.twitter.com/vUYbx4uor5 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 18, 2025

The media keeps reporting there's "no evidence" that Garcia is a member of MS-13, but here's the media looking for that evidence: