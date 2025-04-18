Disgraceful: Maine Governor Dismisses Girls Pleading for Fairness and Safety a 'Diversiona...
Make The West Great Again: Trump Hosts Meloni to Talk Trade and Saving...
Nate Silver’s Hot Take: AOC’s 2028 POTUS Bid Is Apparently Most Likely Outcome...
Unthinkable Evil: Swatting Plot Targets Family of Texas Track Meet Stabbing Victim
VIP
Optical Delusion: Democrats Pleased with Van Hollen’s Dinner Photos with a Deported Illega...
Scott Jennings Calls Out the ‘Party of Women’ for Embracing Alleged Wife-Beater Kilmar...
Astro-Nots? Sean Duffy Brings Some Would-Be Space Cadets’ Self-Delusion Crashing Down to E...
RFK Jr. Raises Autism Concerns, Sparks Bizarre Bad-Faith Claims Downplaying Its Impact fro...
My Dinner with Kilmar: Dem Senator Scores Date with El Salvador Citizen Recently...
Harvard Imitates Harvard Parody in Real Life - Don't Cut Our Funding, or...
VIP
James Woods Notes Karmelo Anthony Is Halfway to Becoming a Millionaire
Bodycam Footage of ‘Community Leader’ Shot by Cop Released
Joe Biden Mixes Up Ukraine and Iraq, Drops His Ice Cream at Secret...
Rob Schneider's Hilarious Meme NAILS Why Dems Have a Love Affair With Illegal...

El Salvador President Posts What Happens Now That Sen. Van Hollen Confirmed US Deportee Is Healthy

Doug P. | 9:08 AM on April 18, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

As we told you last night, Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen finally scored in his efforts to meet with deported illegal alien Abrego Garcia in El Salvador. It looked more like a dinner date:

Advertisement

Maryland's other U.S. senator said "this is what leadership looks like":

Not surprisingly any mention of Rachel Morin in Sen. Alsobrooks' timeline is nowhere to be found.

The Trump White House then summed up Republican vs. Democrat "priorities" accordingly:

If only the congressional Democrats cared as much about law-abiding American citizens. 

After Van Hollen was allowed to visit with Garcia, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele mocked the Left's concerns that the man who was deported from the U.S. to his country might be treated inhumanely: 

Recommended

Disgraceful: Maine Governor Dismisses Girls Pleading for Fairness and Safety a 'Diversionary Tactic'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

What happens next? Bukele added this:

Well, he's a citizen of El Salvador so that would make sense. 

All while the congressional Democrats wonder why their approval rating has gone down the toilet.

That would have been an even bigger win for Team America.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Disgraceful: Maine Governor Dismisses Girls Pleading for Fairness and Safety a 'Diversionary Tactic'
Grateful Calvin
Unthinkable Evil: Swatting Plot Targets Family of Texas Track Meet Stabbing Victim
justmindy
Bodycam Footage of ‘Community Leader’ Shot by Cop Released
Brett T.
Rob Schneider's Hilarious Meme NAILS Why Dems Have a Love Affair With Illegal Alien Criminals
Grateful Calvin
Make The West Great Again: Trump Hosts Meloni to Talk Trade and Saving Western Civilization
Eric V.
Nate Silver’s Hot Take: AOC’s 2028 POTUS Bid Is Apparently Most Likely Outcome for Democrats
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Disgraceful: Maine Governor Dismisses Girls Pleading for Fairness and Safety a 'Diversionary Tactic' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement