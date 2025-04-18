El Salvador President Posts What Happens Now That Sen. Van Hollen Confirmed US Deportee Is Healthy

As we told you last night, Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen finally scored in his efforts to meet with deported illegal alien Abrego Garcia in El Salvador. It looked more like a dinner date:

I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return. pic.twitter.com/U9y2gZpxCb — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 18, 2025

Maryland's other U.S. senator said "this is what leadership looks like":

This is what leadership looks like. I'm proud of my partner and our senior Senator, @ChrisVanHollen.



We won’t stop until we bring Kilmar home. https://t.co/ZyaREERtsa — Senator Angela Alsobrooks (@Sen_Alsobrooks) April 18, 2025

Not surprisingly any mention of Rachel Morin in Sen. Alsobrooks' timeline is nowhere to be found.

The Trump White House then summed up Republican vs. Democrat "priorities" accordingly:

We are not the same. pic.twitter.com/yTUoSXmCBa — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 18, 2025

If only the congressional Democrats cared as much about law-abiding American citizens.

After Van Hollen was allowed to visit with Garcia, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele mocked the Left's concerns that the man who was deported from the U.S. to his country might be treated inhumanely:

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the “death camps” & “torture”, now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!🍹 pic.twitter.com/r6VWc6Fjtn — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 18, 2025

What happens next? Bukele added this:

Now that he’s been confirmed healthy, he gets the honor of staying in El Salvador’s custody 🇺🇸🤝🏼🇸🇻 https://t.co/2xVt4SNOGn — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 18, 2025

Well, he's a citizen of El Salvador so that would make sense.

Democrat Senator, wearing an expression of grave concern while meeting with a MS13 foreign national serial domestic abuser over cocktails; while that same Senator never once considered meeting with the family of Rachel Morin, his own constituent.



Interesting optics, Senator. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 18, 2025

All while the congressional Democrats wonder why their approval rating has gone down the toilet.

I got really excited for a minute because I thought he was talking about the Senator from Maryland https://t.co/c0O17ARuF3 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 18, 2025

That would have been an even bigger win for Team America.