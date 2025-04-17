NO: Obama Tool Lawrence Summers Demands Scott Bessent RESIGN Over 'Weaponization' of IRS...
This So-Called 'Maryland Man' Hoax Just Got Serious

Here Are Numbers That Indicate Democrats Should DEFINITELY Keep Simping for Criminal Illegals

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on April 17, 2025
Meme screenshot

The congressional Democrats continue to make it abundantly clear that law-abiding American citizens are way down toward the bottom of their list of "priorities." The Babylon Bee put it perfectly yesterday:

That might not even be satire!

Case-in-point: Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen is apparently still in El Salvador demanding in vain to visit with a deported illegal who was sent back to his home country: 

Van Hollen earned every bit of derision that Rachel Morin's mother sent his way during her remarks in the White House briefing room yesterday.

Van Hollen also said that more Democrats will be headed to El Salvador and hopefully they decide to stay there:

When it comes to taking the "20" side of all the 80/20 issues, the Dems can't stop pulling pins and dropping grenades down their pants.

This is another issue that's destined to backfire and the numbers show it. Watch:

Way to go, libs!

"Please keep doing exactly what you're doing" -- Signed: The Republican Party. 

Excellent advice straight from Sun Tzu.

