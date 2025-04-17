Here Are Numbers That Indicate Democrats Should DEFINITELY Keep Simping for Criminal Illegals

The congressional Democrats continue to make it abundantly clear that law-abiding American citizens are way down toward the bottom of their list of "priorities." The Babylon Bee put it perfectly yesterday:

American Hostages In Gaza Disguise Themselves As MS-13 Gang Members So Democrats Will Fight To Bring Them Home https://t.co/Bu0nuPWgwZ pic.twitter.com/yakHUJFeVB — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 16, 2025

That might not even be satire!

Case-in-point: Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen is apparently still in El Salvador demanding in vain to visit with a deported illegal who was sent back to his home country:

We were just denied entry into CECOT — the notorious prison in El Salvador where Mr. Abrego Garcia is being illegally held.



We were there for one simple reason: to check on his well-being, which his family and lawyers have not been allowed to do. We won’t stop fighting. pic.twitter.com/yG2b7N6Nvn — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 17, 2025

Van Hollen earned every bit of derision that Rachel Morin's mother sent his way during her remarks in the White House briefing room yesterday.

Van Hollen also said that more Democrats will be headed to El Salvador and hopefully they decide to stay there:

🚨NEW: Chris Van Hollen after being DENIED entry to CECOT — promises MANY more Democrats are on the way to El Salvador:



"There will be many more coming."



They really are going to keep doing this. pic.twitter.com/0A4GN13LZs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 17, 2025

When it comes to taking the "20" side of all the 80/20 issues, the Dems can't stop pulling pins and dropping grenades down their pants.

This is another issue that's destined to backfire and the numbers show it. Watch:

CNN: Most Americans SUPPORT deporting ALL illegal immigrants.



"A big part of the reason why Americans are increasingly saying the country is on the right track when it comes to immigration policy." pic.twitter.com/0jgC90bDdP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 17, 2025

Way to go, libs!

Dear Democrats: PLEASE continue to carry water for deported MS-13 gang members.



It totally won't keep backfiring. pic.twitter.com/rGkutjrtVQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 17, 2025

"Please keep doing exactly what you're doing" -- Signed: The Republican Party.

Dear Democrats pay attention- you are on the WRONG side of this whole debate! So please, keep doing exactly what you are doing! — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) April 17, 2025

I pray the Democrat Party never recovers from this. — Sgt. Rock's Scowl (@CaterW) April 17, 2025

Don’t interrupt when your enemy is making a mistake. — Squiffy (@Squiffy1025) April 17, 2025

Excellent advice straight from Sun Tzu.