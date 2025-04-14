'She Can't Get Away From Him!' Who Chose This Walk-Out Song for Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer?

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's hiding game in the Oval Office last week has become a meme in that state's gubernatorial race, and this could be one of her most enduring legacies:

Was this the nail in the coffin of Gretchen Whitmer's political aspirations? pic.twitter.com/H1I498gmdH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 13, 2025

Whitmer now says it was just because she didn't want to have her picture taken while being praised by Trump in the Oval Office.

GRETCHEN WHITMER: I didn’t want my picture taken. That’s ALL IT WAS!



Sure, Gretch. pic.twitter.com/x48OXG3AIk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 14, 2025

Maybe if Trump would have wanted to do a "Dorito communion" Whitmer would have been more open to the photo op.

Today Whitmer spoke at the Detroit Economic Club and it became clear that Trump is going to be following her everywhere from now on. Does this intro music sound familiar?

🚨Just in: Detroit Economic club plays President Trump’s theme song from “The Apprentice” to introduce Gretchen Whitmer 😂 pic.twitter.com/B9P35tqSZs — Senator Aric Nesbitt (@SenAricNesbitt) April 14, 2025

That's perfection!

This is a thing that really just happened. It is 💯 real.

😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/CLALfNPLH2 — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) April 14, 2025

It's real, and it's spectacular. At the start of her remarks Whitmer said "that was an interesting walk-out song."

Weird they play the song For the Love of Money which as the anthem for Trump's show The Apprentice. She cannot get away from him. Here's the thing, she only loves spending your money. — Bob in MI 🇺🇸 🦌 (@BobDinMI) April 14, 2025

Fact check: TRUE.