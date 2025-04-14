'She Can't Get Away From Him!' Who Chose This Walk-Out Song for Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer?

Good Work, Media! Possible 'Intruder' Arrested Outside UnitedHealthcare Headquarters
Doug P. | 2:45 PM on April 14, 2025
AngieArtist

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's hiding game in the Oval Office last week has become a meme in that state's gubernatorial race, and this could be one of her most enduring legacies:

Whitmer now says it was just because she didn't want to have her picture taken while being praised by Trump in the Oval Office.

Maybe if Trump would have wanted to do a "Dorito communion" Whitmer would have been more open to the photo op.

Today Whitmer spoke at the Detroit Economic Club and it became clear that Trump is going to be following her everywhere from now on. Does this intro music sound familiar? 

That's perfection! 

It's real, and it's spectacular. At the start of her remarks Whitmer said "that was an interesting walk-out song." 

Fact check: TRUE.

