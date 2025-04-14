Gretchen Whitmer's Oval Office Hiding Game Becomes a Meme In the Michigan Governor's Race

They Said WHAT About Kash Patel? The NYT Hits All-Time LOW with THIS...
Doug P. | 9:47 AM on April 14, 2025

Last week, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer found herself in a position that she clearly knew would be hard to explain to her liberal pals: In the Oval Office being praised by President Donald Trump. 

Whitmer's body language said it all: 

In one photo that was published by the New York Times it's quite clear that Whitmer could easily have been in one of those "wanna get away" commercials:

A meme is born!

It's already caught on with one candidate for governor:

Republican gubernatorial candidate in Michigan, John James, explains why it's time for the Democrats to be out of that office: 

That photo might be one of Gretchen Whitmer's most enduring legacies (that along with "you can't buy garden seeds because of Covid and other insanity).

