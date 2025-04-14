Gretchen Whitmer's Oval Office Hiding Game Becomes a Meme In the Michigan Governor's Race

Last week, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer found herself in a position that she clearly knew would be hard to explain to her liberal pals: In the Oval Office being praised by President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Whitmer's body language said it all:

From @KitMaherCNN: Governor Gretchen Whitmer is in the Oval for Trump's EO signing today



Trump offers effusive praise, saying he's "honored to have Gretchen Whitmer from Michigan, the great State of Michigan, and she's been, she's really done an excellent job, very good person." pic.twitter.com/CiFF4XsW0B — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) April 9, 2025

In one photo that was published by the New York Times it's quite clear that Whitmer could easily have been in one of those "wanna get away" commercials:

Gretchen Whitmer temporarily shielded herself from the cameras when she was in Trump’s Oval Office, per this photo from NYT’s @erjleehttps://t.co/TFDPPnci7Q pic.twitter.com/hnLnvuQvlX — bryan metzger (@metzgov) April 12, 2025

A meme is born!

It's already caught on with one candidate for governor:

It’s already becoming a meme https://t.co/R8jdUe1CXN — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) April 12, 2025

Republican gubernatorial candidate in Michigan, John James, explains why it's time for the Democrats to be out of that office:

Time for an upgrade, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/8HZnDaqQe2 — John James (@JohnJamesMI) April 12, 2025

That photo might be one of Gretchen Whitmer's most enduring legacies (that along with "you can't buy garden seeds because of Covid and other insanity).