Stephen Miller Sends Message to Judge Ruling These Illegals Biden Flew to the US Get to Stay Forever

The Trump administration continues to clean up the mess Biden, Harris and Mayorkas left behind, and that includes the invasion they allowed to happen. Not only did the Biden administration allow it to happen, they helped people travel to and enter the U.S. while giving them financial aid all while taxpayers were stuck with the bill.

But Trump's efforts to reverse Biden's policies and restore sanity are occasionally being impeded by federal judges, and this is one of the latest examples:

A federal judge on Thursday said she will halt the Trump administration from ending a program that allowed hundreds of thousands of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans to temporarily live in the United States.



https://t.co/JIcC4ngVBK — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 10, 2025

Trump adviser Stephen Miller summed up who we're talking about and also had a one-word response to the judge's ruling:

These are the illegals that Biden flew by airplane en masse into the United States, including the Haitian migrants now occupying Springfield. Biden gave these illegals free housing, healthcare and welfare. Now a local judge says they have to stay here for forever.



NO. https://t.co/gH1oML2muB — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 11, 2025

"NO" is the correct response.

Where were these judges when Biden was allowing all this to happen? Now that the Trump White House is going back to the way things should be they decide to step in?

It's crazy that this wasn't already a requirement. Anytime I visit a foreign country, my stay is specifically documented with a timeline...



I'm glad we finally have a president who is cracking down on this, but it is absolutely insane it wasn't required before. — Mrs. Jensen (@MrsJensen_13) April 10, 2025

As we told you yesterday, the Trump and Homan penalties for illegal aliens in the U.S. have had such a big effect that thousands of them have reportedly scheduled self-deportations through the repurposed "CBP Home" app. Many obviously don't just want to cross their fingers and hope for an activist judge to protect them.

