For SOME Reason Dems Visiting the Border Decided No Press Access or Public Events Were Necessary

Yesterday we told you that a group of congressional Democrats were going to pay a visit to the U.S. southern border now that it's far more secure than during the Biden years. What they found was far different than in the previous few years.

Democrats are headed to the border today—and do you know what they’ll find? A SECURE Border.



They should thank President Trump for that. Then, they owe the American people an apology for spending four years flooding this country with violent criminals who preyed on innocent… pic.twitter.com/mcCylC0yiN — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) April 4, 2025

Yesterday we only half jokingly suggested that Tom Homan should crash the Dems' press conference at the border, but according to Fox News' Bill Melugin that wouldn't have been possible because the Dem contingent didn't have any press events at all. Maybe they figured it would only make Trump look better:

NEW: The delegation of House Democrats visiting the southern border today will hold no public events and their visit is closed to press. A Border Patrol source just sent me this photo showing Congressman @BennieGThompson at the Chula Vista Border Patrol station. @FoxNews reached… pic.twitter.com/roHHtE08rb — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 4, 2025

Perhaps the Dems couldn't find any upside in making it even more obvious that Trump has secured the border while during the Biden administration the Left claimed a president couldn't secure the border without legislation.

Oh wow, so no public events, wonder why? https://t.co/JtB6qA8Yvi — Redacted (@LostSoul_76) April 4, 2025

Democrats don’t want to highlight the complete success of closing the border https://t.co/IufiHWAw5J — Awakened Mandate (@BrandonHathaw12) April 4, 2025

TDS has destroyed these people!! They didn’t go to the border while we were being invaded for 4 years, but now that Trump has secured it, they go? 🤡🌎 https://t.co/u7qrh5G2ih — Tammie McDonald (@TammieMcDonal17) April 4, 2025

Maybe those Dems just wanted to strategize about how they could make the border wide open again.