For SOME Reason Dems Visiting the Border Decided No Press Access or Public Events Were Necessary

Doug P. | 12:19 PM on April 04, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Yesterday we told you that a group of congressional Democrats were going to pay a visit to the U.S. southern border now that it's far more secure than during the Biden years. What they found was far different than in the previous few years. 

Yesterday we only half jokingly suggested that Tom Homan should crash the Dems' press conference at the border, but according to Fox News' Bill Melugin that wouldn't have been possible because the Dem contingent didn't have any press events at all. Maybe they figured it would only make Trump look better:

Perhaps the Dems couldn't find any upside in making it even more obvious that Trump has secured the border while during the Biden administration the Left claimed a president couldn't secure the border without legislation. 

Maybe those Dems just wanted to strategize about how they could make the border wide open again.

