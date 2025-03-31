Catherine Herridge Drops Receipts and Sinks Hillary Clinton's Trumped-Up 'Signal-Gate' Outrage

Try Not to Laugh: Brian Stelter (and Ben Folds) Lament MAGA 'Authoritarianism' In...
Doug P. | 9:13 AM on March 31, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

The Democrats and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) have branded Jeffery Goldberg being included for some reason in a White House/Pentagon text discussion about operations in Yemen and the subsequent stories in The Atlantic as "Signal-Gate." 

Some of the slams on the Trump administration's handling of "sensitive" information are coming from people who have been displaying zero self-awareness, and one of them is Hillary Clinton

Yeah, speaking of hypocrisy (not to mention projection), investigative journalist Catherine Herridge has a great explanation for why Hillary should sit this one out, accompanied by some documents: 

Here's the full post from C__Herridge:

SIGNAL GATE: Mrs. Clinton Should Sit This One Out 

I was first to report on a January 2016 letter from the intelligence community's internal watchdog that exposed the Clinton email scandal. 

The Intelligence Community Inspector General concluded Clinton's emails contained "CONFIDENTIAL, SECRET AND TOP SECRET/SAP" intelligence. 

SAP or Special Access Programs are the crown jewels of US intelligence.  The information is highly restricted because the sources and methods are fragile. I am posting the Inspector General's 2016 letter on X because it is hard to find and original links appear “unavailable.” 

More for subscribers on legacy media’s double standard and the collective amnesia about Hillary Clinton’s years-long mishandling of national defense and classified information.

Here's another offering from Herridge:

The full post:

Clinton is an expert on 18 USC 793, the criminal statute for mishandling national defense/classified intel. 

July 2016, FBI Director Comey confirmed highly classified intel, including Special Access Programs or SAP was found on Clinton's unsecured personal server for government business. 

SAP is highly restricted because sources and methods are fragile, can include human spying. More this weekend for subscribers! 

•seven e-mail chains concern matters that were classified at the Top Secret/Special Access Program level when they were sent and received 

•110 e-mails in 52 e-mail chains have been determined by the owning agency to contain classified information at the time they were sent or received. 

•Eight of those chains contained information that was Top Secret at the time they were sent •36 chains contained Secret information at the time 

•eight contained Confidential information

Lucky for Clinton she's totally bereft of self-awareness or this kind of thing might sting a little. 

Of which there are too few.

