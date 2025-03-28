'America First' Is BACK! Labor Dept. Responds to Latest DOGE Cuts With a Priorities Meme That Says It ALL

Wait, WHAT!? Here's MORE Reported Proof Kamala Harris and WH Staff KNEW Biden...
Doug P. | 11:37 AM on March 28, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Another week brought with it a fresh round of wasteful spending that DOGE has exposed and cancelled. People were getting rich off all this and that helps explain why there's such a freakout both in the U.S. and abroad: 

Here's the @DOGE post about what's been cancelled: 

Cancelling $577M in “America Last” grants for $237M in savings, including: 

- $10M for "gender equity in the Mexican workplace" 

- $12.2M for "worker empowerment in South America" 

- $6.25M for "improving respect for Worker's rights in agricultural supply chains" in Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador 

- $5M for "elevating women's participation in the workplace" in West Africa 

- $4.3M for "assisting foreign migrant workers" in Malaysia 

- $3M to "enhance social security access and worker protections for internal migrant workers" in Bangladesh 

- $3M for "safe and inclusive work environments" in Lesotho

Add it all up and the U.S. Department of Labor presented an "America First" meme that explains what's been happening since January 20th:

Farewell to the "America Last" policies that ended just over two months ago.

And if you haven't yet seen Bret Baier's interview with Elon Musk and the DOGE team, give it a watch and then compare that to the lies coming from the Democrats. 

