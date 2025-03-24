Joe Concha Has an Update 1 Month After James Carville Said the Trump Admin Would Collapse in 30 Days

DEFAMATION: JD Vance DROPS Bishop Talbert Swan Pushing AI Recording of Him Trashing...
Doug P. | 2:46 PM on March 24, 2025
Sarah D.

The predictions from Democrats and the lib media about Donald Trump have been failing since he first started running for office in 2015. After Trump won the 2016 election, New York Times' economist Paul Krugman said the markets would never recover. Later, in 2020, Democrats then tried to get their base excited by promises that Trump would be going to prison. That didn't happen either. As a matter of fact, the Left's lawfare backfired epically and Trump is back in the White House. 

Another prediction was made about one month ago, and the prognosticator was Democrat strategist James Carville:

To paraphrase Carville's old pal Bill Clinton, "it depends on what your definition of 'collapse' is..."

Carville's prediction was about the wrong party!

Yes, "the Democrats will collapse" would have been a much more accurate prediction for Carville:

Carville's predictions are almost as bad as Al Gore's -- almost.

***

