Joe Concha Has an Update 1 Month After James Carville Said the Trump Admin Would Collapse in 30 Days

The predictions from Democrats and the lib media about Donald Trump have been failing since he first started running for office in 2015. After Trump won the 2016 election, New York Times' economist Paul Krugman said the markets would never recover. Later, in 2020, Democrats then tried to get their base excited by promises that Trump would be going to prison. That didn't happen either. As a matter of fact, the Left's lawfare backfired epically and Trump is back in the White House.
Another prediction was made about one month ago, and the prognosticator was Democrat strategist James Carville:
James Carville says the Trump administration is going to completely collapse in less than 30 days...— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 24, 2025
James Carville also predicted Kamala Harris would win the 2024 election.
When's the last time James Carville was right about anything in politics?pic.twitter.com/fBvwIv3AqQ
To paraphrase Carville's old pal Bill Clinton, "it depends on what your definition of 'collapse' is..."
Carville predicted a complete collapse in 30 days for Trump about… 30 days ago. https://t.co/keSih4YWkh— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 24, 2025
Carville's prediction was about the wrong party!
He must have meant the Democrats— Joann (@Noreason1912) March 24, 2025
Yes, "the Democrats will collapse" would have been a much more accurate prediction for Carville:
Wow, Democrats are really struggling aren't they? pic.twitter.com/eCOPbfWPCA— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 24, 2025
Carville's predictions are almost as bad as Al Gore's -- almost.
