Don't Look Now, But ANOTHER Fearmongering Prediction From Al Gore Is Aging Wonderfully

Every now and then we like to check in on notorious global warming alarmist and eco-hypocrite Al Gore's old warnings to see how they're aging.

At issue this week is the time Gore said this to his "Inconvenient Truth" audience in 2006:

Advertisement

"Within the decade, there will be no more snows of Kilimanjaro."

Fast forward to 2025 and the Goracle is going to have to extend that deadline just a bit:

“Within the decade there will be no more snows of Kilimanjaro.”



- Al Gore, 2006



Mount Kilimanjaro in 2025 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NXgK5wbI0Q — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) March 23, 2025

Womp womp!

Compare and contrast thanks to this video:

“Within the decade there will be no more snow on Kilimanjaro” - Al Gore



Looks like we beat climate change everyone, no more need to panic. pic.twitter.com/heD8vvRrXg — Alex Armstrong (@alexharmstrong) March 17, 2025

Why anybody still takes Al Gore seriously is anybody's guess (unless they're in on the sham with him).

Scaremongering is core to the climate fight👇In point of fact these scaremongers are rarely right. https://t.co/ta4HmepVTz — Mark Tluszcz (@marktluszcz) March 24, 2025

Did any of Al Gore’s Oscar winning documentary’s predictions come true? https://t.co/pK62Ygn3O8 — Allen Covert (@suspendedcovert) March 24, 2025

Al might disagree but this sure looks like snow on Mt. Kilimanjaro in 2025:

Mt. Kilimanjaro summit yesterday was incredibly beautiful with thick snow covering literally everywhere. Snow storm started to rain on us from Gillman’s Point (5,685 meters or 18,652 ft) to the Uhuru peak (5,895m or 19,341ft), about 2 hours climb, and one could not see beyond 10… pic.twitter.com/XX9MybqGHp — Ali Mohamed (@ClimateEnvoyKe) January 9, 2025

Before too long Gore and the U.N. eco-alarmists will gather in Brazil to try and come up with some new ways to get people to panic since the old ways haven't panned out -- Just as soon as part of an Amazon rainforest is leveled to build a road for them to get there (no, seriously).