Sen. Chuck Grassley Shows GOPers the Proper Way to Greet Screeching Paid Agitators at Town Halls

Doug P. | 2:43 PM on March 22, 2025
As you've no doubt seen by now, the media and Democrats have been attempting to get the following narrative to catch on every since Donald Trump took office: "Republicans are regretting their votes in massive numbers!"

That's not true, so the Left knew they had to try and manufacture that image via creating some astroturf at Republican town hall meetings featuring angry "constituents" who supposedly wish they'd voted for the Dems.

One such scene occurred at a town hall hosted by Republican Rep. Mike Flood of Nebraska:

Scott Jennings recently schooled his fellow CNN panelists about who these "Republican constituents expressing regret for how they voted" at some of these town halls:

The protest scene was even rowdier outside an event that Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa hosted. 

Grassley knew these were not Republicans and probably to a large degree not even his Iowa constituents, and greeted their manufactured fury accordingly. Watch: 

That's how it's done, Republicans!

And Grassley knew it.

