Sen. Chuck Grassley Shows GOPers the Proper Way to Greet Screeching Paid Agitators at Town Halls

As you've no doubt seen by now, the media and Democrats have been attempting to get the following narrative to catch on every since Donald Trump took office: "Republicans are regretting their votes in massive numbers!"

Advertisement

That's not true, so the Left knew they had to try and manufacture that image via creating some astroturf at Republican town hall meetings featuring angry "constituents" who supposedly wish they'd voted for the Dems.

One such scene occurred at a town hall hosted by Republican Rep. Mike Flood of Nebraska:

Chanting "tax the rich" at a town hall in Nebraska is a great way to show that pushback isn't organic.



And what do you know - "More Perfect Union," who helped organize this turnout, is run by Bernie Sanders' former campaign manager and funded by George Soros. https://t.co/4Qh4ca5bq7 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 19, 2025

Scott Jennings recently schooled his fellow CNN panelists about who these "Republican constituents expressing regret for how they voted" at some of these town halls:

"Nobody loves going to a Republican town hall meeting like crazed liberal Democrat activists. They hated Donald Trump before. They hate Donald Trump today."



Scott Jennings continues to speak the truth on CNN. pic.twitter.com/G9sJJMnrO7 — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 3, 2025

The protest scene was even rowdier outside an event that Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa hosted.

Grassley knew these were not Republicans and probably to a large degree not even his Iowa constituents, and greeted their manufactured fury accordingly. Watch:

These people are nuts.



Chuck Grassley doesn’t care 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ky6LWFQ3Ro — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 22, 2025

That's how it's done, Republicans!

inject his energy into my veins https://t.co/gX9pk9quNH — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 22, 2025

Grassley is literally drinking in their liberal tears and eating up their liberal hate.



And it is sublime. — Strictly Speaking with Bob Frantz (@StrictSpeaking) March 22, 2025

Senator Grassley continues to be a legend well into his 90s! https://t.co/jdFzVS9b7n — Carlos E. Andino Jr. (@carloseandinojr) March 22, 2025

These are the paid agitators Schumer was talking about https://t.co/4TW88xgjZj — Solomon King 🇺🇲 ✝️ (@SolomonKing17) March 22, 2025

And Grassley knew it.