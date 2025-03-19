Astroturf: ‘Republicans’ Chant ‘Tax the Rich’ at Totally Organic Nebraska Town Hall

Dems in Disarray: Nancy Pelosi Signals That Senator Chuck Schumer’s Leadership Days Could...
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on March 19, 2025
Twitchy

For a while now, we've been hearing about "Republicans" who regret their vote for Donald Trump showing up at town halls in red areas to express their anger with the government. More Perfect Union, "media that builds power for working people," posted a video of Nebraska Rep. Mike Flood being drowned out by these fed-up Republicans chanting, "Tax the rich" instead of cutting government.

Wow, the people are really mad.

Now that's stunning.

… & Indivisible? 

George Soros, the Tides Foundation (which supported pro-Hamas protests), and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, to name a few. It's beyond parody that left-wing billionaires are behind the protests where people shout "Tax the rich."

But they're the good kind of billionaires.

Fox News reports:

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Fleming Kleeb posted on X, showing the number of people heading to Flood's town hall minutes after it began. She said state Democratic Party operatives "are on site if you need an action handout of things you can do beyond the town hall!"

Meanwhile, progressive groups MoveOn and Indivisible advertised a "volunteer-organized event," titled, "Musk or Us: Demand Mike Flood Fight Back!"

The time and place listed matched Flood's Tuesday night town hall. The event lasted roughly an hour and a half with little reprieve for the congressman as people peppered him with questions and the crowd jeered him during answers.

After the event, Fox News Digital observed discussions on the message board site Reddit urging people to go protest Flood. One user posted on a Nebraska-focused message board, "I highly implore District 1 residents to make the drive and come out to make your voices heard."

In response to another commenter noting the event was scheduled to last an hour, the same initial user replied, "That's a whole hour's worth of booing him and his stupid idea that he'll get the support of his precious hometown."

In a separate thread about the town hall, another user posted, "S--- man isn't even in my district, but I'm considering going up there."

A "volunteer-organized event" called "Musk or Us: Demand Mike Flood Fight Back!" Sounds grassroots to us.

As Mollie Hemingway posted in response to CNN's reporting in February:

They're not hiding it very well if they're using Reddit to organize.

***

Tags: FOX NEWS GEORGE SOROS MOVEON NEBRASKA TOWN HALL TAX THE RICH

