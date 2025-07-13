Dem John Fetterman Remembers Trump Assassination Attempt and Firefighter Father’s Heroic Sacrifice

Democrat Senator John Fetterman is marking the first anniversary of the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump’s life in a sane and somber fashion. Wow, how un-Democrat of him!

One year ago in Butler, PA, it was a stark reminder of the awfulness of political violence that plagued our country—and still does.



I’m incredibly thankful the president wasn’t assassinated and I cannot imagine the collective national trauma.



We must condemn political violence… pic.twitter.com/gazHY7AKUX — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) July 13, 2025

(post continues)... in any form and turn down the temperature. We are all Americans.

See, that’s how it’s done. So simple.

Fetterman is the lone example, though. We’re now one year from the assassination attempt, and Democrats and their legacy media co-horts have escalated their violent rhetoric towards Trump and his agenda.

I would've thought that the Democrats might de-escalate their rhetoric against Trump after this. But they've only ramped it up, unfortunately. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 13, 2025

Thanks for saying this. I’m a former democrat and I’m so disgusted current leadership is encouraging violence and vicious rhetoric and won’t condemn it. — Political Refugee (@AckTeacher) July 13, 2025

There you go again John, triggering your Democrat base! Salute 🫡 — LD Basler (@ArmaLite15OU812) July 13, 2025

If condemning murder and political violence triggers his base, what does that tell you about the left right now? He literally said nothing controversial. It was all level headed and factual. — MEMEsmerizing (@magic132906) July 13, 2025

You can’t reason with those who reject reality and believe what the legacy media and Democrats tell them.

Fetterman also made sure to honor the father who died shielding his family from gunfire.

I’m also taking time today to remember Corey Comperatore—a volunteer firefighter from Buffalo Township who died after shielding his family from the gunfire.



His daughters, Allyson and Kaylee, and the entire Comperatore family have my deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/6lWwZtGtLQ — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) July 13, 2025

Im not a democrat Senator but I thank you for publicly honoring this day against the evil of that day. — Teresa Lucko (@LuckoTeresa) July 13, 2025

Thank you Senator Fetterman! Your kindness transcends all the negativity. — Terry Tomasso (@TerryTomasso) July 13, 2025

Fetterman is far from perfect, but we wish more Democrats would follow his lead.