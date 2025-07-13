Alex 'Jose' Padilla Says Trump Is to Blame for Violence Against ICE Carried...
Mike Davis: 'Here's the Problem With the Eipstein Mess'

Dem John Fetterman Remembers Trump Assassination Attempt and Firefighter Father’s Heroic Sacrifice

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on July 13, 2025
meme

Democrat Senator John Fetterman is marking the first anniversary of the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump’s life in a sane and somber fashion. Wow, how un-Democrat of him!

Check it out. (READ)

(post continues)... in any form and turn down the temperature. We are all Americans.

See, that’s how it’s done. So simple.

Fetterman is the lone example, though. We’re now one year from the assassination attempt, and Democrats and their legacy media co-horts have escalated their violent rhetoric towards Trump and his agenda.

You can’t reason with those who reject reality and believe what the legacy media and Democrats tell them.

Fetterman also made sure to honor the father who died shielding his family from gunfire.

Fetterman is far from perfect, but we wish more Democrats would follow his lead.

