AFT President Randi Weingarten's Sign About 'Protecting Our Kids' Gets Fact Checked and Shredded

This week President Trump signed an executive order that will begin the process of dismantling the U.S. Department of Education and sending much of the responsibility back to the states.

The last time we checked in with American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten she was in the process of lying about fighting to keep students in classrooms in the spring and summer of 2020.

Now the issue of Trump taking apart the Department of Education has Weingarten in a panic about a problem that can only be fixed by holding a sign in O'Hare Airport in Chicago:

I am in Chicago… on my way home to NY…so at 7 pm , I took my handmade sign out and proudly stood with it at O’Hare Airport



Today it seems really important - as President Trump signs an EO abandoning the federal role in education- for us to stand up and Protect Our Kids pic.twitter.com/TNAa8ezzig — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓🟣🇺🇦 (@rweingarten) March 21, 2025

You'll never see Weingarten holding that sign outside an abortion clinic, but we digress.

Is Weingarten's concern about maintaining a federal role in education for real? They haven't done a bang-up job since taking over:

Closing the Department of Education will hurt kids, say Democrats. The evidence suggests the opposite. The Dept. of Ed. promoted pseudoscientific alternatives to the science of reading & direct instruction of math. The result? A catastrophic decline in student performance. https://t.co/3OmEycjuTV pic.twitter.com/5uTjDfVJRS — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) March 7, 2025

As for Weingarten's "protect our children" sign, it depends on what your definition of "our" is:

Don't you love it when somebody with no kids refers to your children as "our kids"?

They're not your kids. And the fact that you think they are is the main reason Americans support abolishing the DoE. https://t.co/xw6THxKiZN — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 21, 2025

Bingo. Weingarten's not making the argument she thinks.

Very strange and unsettling that the most radical voices do not have kids. They have no skin in the game. Nothing is on the line for them. — Will (@AnotherFL_Man) March 21, 2025

One thing is for sure: Weingarten certainly wants to "protect our children" from seeing comments under her post because she disabled the replies once again.

You don’t have any kids.



And you’ve proven you don’t care about other people’s kids, either.



So, instead of standing up, take a seat. https://t.co/AW2Zv8s813 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 21, 2025

They aren't your kids. https://t.co/yvbU9DvnXU — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 21, 2025

Watching these Democrats try and take ownership over our kids is maddening and only helps explain why the Education Department needs to go.

Teachers' union personnel are really on a roll with the signs lately:

Via a local news broadcast in Chicago… pic.twitter.com/QzlUGLRRGf — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 21, 2025

That speaks volumes.