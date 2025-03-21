Guy Benson Just Needs ONE Post to SCHOOL Pete's Hubby Chasten Buttigieg for...
*SNORT* John Fetterman LEVELS AOC for Snarking at Dems Over the CR and...
VIP
'Victim Blaming' Alert! The New Republic Knows Who 'Set Tesla on Fire' (Just...
Completely FAKE! Sean Parnell Just ENDED the Fake-News Spreading NYT and We Are...
Adam Schiff Teams Up With Jimmy Kimmel to Unwittingly Explain Why Trump's the...
FAKE NEWS: Pete Hegseth BLASTS New York Times About Elon Musk and 'Secret...
VIP
No, the Legendary Jackie Robinson Was NOT a 'DEI Hire'; He Was the...
Benjamin Netanyahu Gifts John Fetterman a Beeper Making Antisemites’ Heads... Well You Kno...
Republican Warns Democrats It Will Be Disastrous for Them If They Make AOC...
Joy Reid Tells Don Lemon She’s Betting on Canada if the United States...
VIP
Wrecked by Latinx: CNN Exposes Gavin Newsom for Lying About Using a Leftist...
WWE’s KANE Offers to Wrestle Tim Walz After He Claimed He Could Kick...
Tesla Investor Accuses Musk of ‘Nazi Rhetoric’ and Demands He Step Down and...
From Squad to Fraud: Former Dem Representative Cori Bush’s Husband Charged In COVID...

AFT President Randi Weingarten's Sign About 'Protecting Our Kids' Gets Fact Checked and Shredded

Doug P. | 11:29 AM on March 21, 2025
Meme screenshot

This week President Trump signed an executive order that will begin the process of dismantling the U.S. Department of Education and sending much of the responsibility back to the states. 

Advertisement

The last time we checked in with American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten she was in the process of lying about fighting to keep students in classrooms in the spring and summer of 2020.

Now the issue of Trump taking apart the Department of Education has Weingarten in a panic about a problem that can only be fixed by holding a sign in O'Hare Airport in Chicago: 

You'll never see Weingarten holding that sign outside an abortion clinic, but we digress.

Is Weingarten's concern about maintaining a federal role in education for real? They haven't done a bang-up job since taking over:

As for Weingarten's "protect our children" sign, it depends on what your definition of "our" is: 

Recommended

*SNORT* John Fetterman LEVELS AOC for Snarking at Dems Over the CR and Lefties Lose Their Freaking MINDS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Don't you love it when somebody with no kids refers to your children as "our kids"? 

Bingo. Weingarten's not making the argument she thinks.

One thing is for sure: Weingarten certainly wants to "protect our children" from seeing comments under her post because she disabled the replies once again.

Watching these Democrats try and take ownership over our kids is maddening and only helps explain why the Education Department needs to go.

Teachers' union personnel are really on a roll with the signs lately:

That speaks volumes.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

*SNORT* John Fetterman LEVELS AOC for Snarking at Dems Over the CR and Lefties Lose Their Freaking MINDS
Sam J.
Completely FAKE! Sean Parnell Just ENDED the Fake-News Spreading NYT and We Are Here FOR IT (Watch)
Sam J.
Adam Schiff Teams Up With Jimmy Kimmel to Unwittingly Explain Why Trump's the Worst Dictator Ever
Doug P.
FAKE NEWS: Pete Hegseth BLASTS New York Times About Elon Musk and 'Secret Chinese War Plans'
Grateful Calvin
Chicago Teachers' Union Clinches the Case Against Raises with Protest Signs That Flunk Spelling
justmindy
Judge Says Trump May Face 'Consequences’ for Deporting Gang Members
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
*SNORT* John Fetterman LEVELS AOC for Snarking at Dems Over the CR and Lefties Lose Their Freaking MINDS Sam J.
Advertisement