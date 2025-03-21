Adam Schiff Teams Up With Jimmy Kimmel to Unwittingly Explain Why Trump's the Worst Dictator Ever

It's a high bar indeed, but Sen. Adam Schiff just might be the most brazenly shameless liar and gaslighter in Congress.

The "Russia collusion" hoaxer was back at it on Jimmy Kimmel's show while talking tough about the "dictator wannabes":

Advertisement

Rep. ⁦@AdamSchiff⁩ tells Kimmel: “And we have to band together. We have to speak out. We have to push back. We have to show courage. The dictator wannabes … the only way to defeat it is by standing strong & saying, basically, ‘Screw you, I won’t be intimidated.’” pic.twitter.com/EpluMLxuOB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 21, 2025

Trump's such a wannabe dictator that Schiff can go on national television and lie like crazy while Kimmel nods along in agreement with zero repercussions.

What don’t they understand about losing the election? — D Weez (@zrs9504) March 21, 2025

*Trump wins an election fair and square*

Schiff and Kimmel: He's a dictator!

What kind of a dictator is working hard to shrink the size and power of the federal government?

Remember:



These guys are talking about Trump being a “dictator” because he’s enforcing immigration laws and attempting to downsize the federal bureaucracy. https://t.co/7dcmo66Dvq — RBe (@RBPundit) March 21, 2025

Democrat abuse of language is purposeful.



The people who want unelected bureaucrats to rule completely unabated aren’t the “dictators” in their narrative. No, it’s those who want government officials to be subject to elected representation.



It not making sense is the point. https://t.co/Vk2QDMmRZV — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 21, 2025

Remember when late night shows weren't just Democrat therapy sessions dedicated to forwarding DNC talking points?

"Entertainment" — James Solomon (@Jbsol99) March 21, 2025

How far late night "comedy" has fallen since those days.

A lesson he learned when Trump did exactly that in response to the Russiagate fraud. — matt dooley (@mdooley) March 21, 2025

Rich, coming from the biggest conartist in Congress. — Tiffswift (@Tiffswift45) March 21, 2025

All of Schiff's accusations and allegations are 100 percent pure projection.

Guy who needed a pardon now is very principled and brave. https://t.co/pm1ON4MYQB — The Patriot (@kentbricknan) March 21, 2025

Kimmel was not about to remind Schiff of what he said a few years ago about people who accept pardons.

All cliches and hyperbole, with a side of gaslighting. It’s all they know. https://t.co/pCISCr7bb8 — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) March 21, 2025

They learned nothing from the last election and are determined to just keep doubling and tripling down on the crazy.