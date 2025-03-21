Adam Schiff Teams Up With Jimmy Kimmel to Unwittingly Explain Why Trump's the Worst Dictator Ever

Completely FAKE! Sean Parnell Just ENDED the Fake-News Spreading NYT and We Are...
Doug P. | 10:10 AM on March 21, 2025
Meme screenshot

It's a high bar indeed, but Sen. Adam Schiff just might be the most brazenly shameless liar and gaslighter in Congress. 

The "Russia collusion" hoaxer was back at it on Jimmy Kimmel's show while talking tough about the "dictator wannabes":

Trump's such a wannabe dictator that Schiff can go on national television and lie like crazy while Kimmel nods along in agreement with zero repercussions. 

*Trump wins an election fair and square* 

Schiff and Kimmel: He's a dictator!

What kind of a dictator is working hard to shrink the size and power of the federal government? 

Remember when late night shows weren't just Democrat therapy sessions dedicated to forwarding DNC talking points?

How far late night "comedy" has fallen since those days.

All of Schiff's accusations and allegations are 100 percent pure projection.

Kimmel was not about to remind Schiff of what he said a few years ago about people who accept pardons.

They learned nothing from the last election and are determined to just keep doubling and tripling down on the crazy.

