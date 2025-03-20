Tim Walz Stomps on Self-Awareness AND Projection Rakes During His 'Get Money Out of Politics' Lecture

Women's Rights CHAMP Harry Sisson's 1st Post After Being Exposed As a Total...
Doug P. | 11:45 AM on March 20, 2025
Twitchy

Former Kamala Harris running mate Tim Walz appears to be testing the waters for a possible run for the Democrat nomination in 2028. Hey, stop laughing.

Sure, those waters were pretty well tested for Harris and Walz last November, and you know how that worked out for them. On Walz's current "Never Gonna Be President But Can't Stop Hoping" tour, the Minnesota governor has already expressed joy at Tesla's stock drop and explained that he had trouble with male voters because he might just be TOO manly

Next up, a call to "get the money out of politics":

Did Walz tell Alex Soros that same thing? We're pretty sure he's not telling Soros to stop putting money into politics:

But sure, their billionaires are the good ones. 

What truly panics lefty politicians is the opposite of what they say:

Hypocrisy and projection is all Walz has (along with his entire political party).

And their campaign still went down in flames and reportedly ended up in debt.

