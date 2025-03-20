Tim Walz Stomps on Self-Awareness AND Projection Rakes During His 'Get Money Out of Politics' Lecture

Former Kamala Harris running mate Tim Walz appears to be testing the waters for a possible run for the Democrat nomination in 2028. Hey, stop laughing.

Sure, those waters were pretty well tested for Harris and Walz last November, and you know how that worked out for them. On Walz's current "Never Gonna Be President But Can't Stop Hoping" tour, the Minnesota governor has already expressed joy at Tesla's stock drop and explained that he had trouble with male voters because he might just be TOO manly.

Next up, a call to "get the money out of politics":

Wisconsin knows we need to get money and Musk out of politics. pic.twitter.com/FM7IqC5trk — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 19, 2025

Did Walz tell Alex Soros that same thing? We're pretty sure he's not telling Soros to stop putting money into politics:

You looked like Soros butler… pic.twitter.com/i4xNYU6k3m — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) March 19, 2025

But sure, their billionaires are the good ones.

Walz has his very own billionaire he doesn’t like to talk about. Wake up,

Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/QaGVWo7xvA — Pistolannie (@Pistolannie31) March 19, 2025

What truly panics lefty politicians is the opposite of what they say:

He says this about the man trying to use politics to remove the spending of our money.

The Left cannot think logically any more. https://t.co/r6DKdQka1j — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) March 19, 2025

Tim Walz endorses DOGE. Glad to see the 2 parties coming together https://t.co/SFVeoNJ7Hj — . (@robtckley) March 20, 2025

Hypocrisy and projection is all Walz has (along with his entire political party).

You and Kamala spent at least half a billion more dollars in the last election cycle than Trump did https://t.co/u8yunMokMP — CiceroMN (@cicero_mn) March 19, 2025

And their campaign still went down in flames and reportedly ended up in debt.