OOF! Karoline Leavitt Just Ended Tim Walz in Under 10 Seconds (Phony 'Man Card' Status: TORCHED)

As you know, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz decided to go on a "remind voters why they didn't want to send Tim Walz as VP to Washington, DC" tour, and it's going wonderfully... mostly for the Republicans.

The Harris campaign chose Walz as her running mate to try and make up ground with men in swing states. Hoo boy, that was an epic backfire.

Walz theorized that maybe he was just too manly for men to accept and vote for:

Tampon Tim Walz on his masculinity: “I think I scare them a little bit.” pic.twitter.com/oiU36BvGky — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 19, 2025

Well, at least he's funny, in a totally unintentional way.

If that wasn't enough, Walz also took some joy in a hit to Tesla's stock that was no doubt aided by arsonists, vandals and assorted thugs taking aim at dealerships, the EVs and some of the people driving them.

The attempts to drive a company that employs tens of thousands of people out of business gives Walz a "boost":

If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock 📉 pic.twitter.com/KBEh6pOZLW — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 19, 2025

Lefties trying to drive a company out of business and put many, many workers in the unemployment line entertains Walz just like the smell of riot smoke made his wife's day.

They’re only a few news cycles away from funding al Qaeda’s next attack on the United States https://t.co/hNTYKbwDuf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 19, 2025

Then they'd say "take THAT, Trump and Musk!"

Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about Walz today and this brief but brutal kick to the crotch was enough to send the remaining shreds of Walz's phony man card flying into orbit:

🚨 @PressSec SLAMS failed Vice Presidential Candidate Tim Walz: "Governor Walz, unfortunately, is living a sad existence after his devastating defeat on November 5th."



🔥 pic.twitter.com/b8OUpQqitU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 19, 2025

Ouch! Leavitt's just the best.

He was a bad choice as vp candidate and Kamala was a bad installed choice for a presidential candidate. — 🇺🇸 (@TruthRW) March 19, 2025

And the Democrats have apparently learned NOTHING from all that.