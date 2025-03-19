Bill Kristol Shares Another Fever Dream Article Including Quotes From 'Veterans' Who Happe...
Out of Control: Deranged Lunatic Rick Wilson Openly Makes Call to 'Kill Tesla,...
She's BAAAAAAACK! Hillary Clinton AGAIN Calls for Censorship of Free Speech to Protect...
Early Voting Begins in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race That Could Shape National Politics...
All the Good Things: Justine Bateman Hopes Children Learn to Appreciate Elon Musk's...
Violence Is Cool Again: Unfunny Jimmy Kimmel Tells Audience NOT to Vandalize Teslas...
'LEGIT THOUGHT THIS POSTER WAS A JOKE'! Bernie Sanders and AOC Promote 'Fighting...
Sec. Duffy Threatens to Snatch NY Subway’s Allowance ... Keep It Safe or...
FROM THE TOP ROPE: Caitlyn Jenner Bodies Weirdo Tim Walz With Just Six...
Rachel Bitecofer Is SO TRIGGERED by Matt Walsh She Posts One of the...
Greg Gutfeld Hands Tim Walz a Mirror to Help Explain When the Dems...
New Jersey Democrat Turns St. Patrick’s Day into a Boozy Toddler Taxi Disaster,...
Tim Walz Explains Why He Had Trouble Resonating With Male Voters (Just TRY...
There's a Target on Elon Musk

OOF! Karoline Leavitt Just Ended Tim Walz in Under 10 Seconds (Phony 'Man Card' Status: TORCHED)

Doug P. | 4:40 PM on March 19, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

As you know, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz decided to go on a "remind voters why they didn't want to send Tim Walz as VP to Washington, DC" tour, and it's going wonderfully... mostly for the Republicans.

Advertisement

The Harris campaign chose Walz as her running mate to try and make up ground with men in swing states. Hoo boy, that was an epic backfire.

Walz theorized that maybe he was just too manly for men to accept and vote for:

Well, at least he's funny, in a totally unintentional way.

If that wasn't enough, Walz also took some joy in a hit to Tesla's stock that was no doubt aided by arsonists, vandals and assorted thugs taking aim at dealerships, the EVs and some of the people driving them. 

The attempts to drive a company that employs tens of thousands of people out of business gives Walz a "boost":

Lefties trying to drive a company out of business and put many, many workers in the unemployment line entertains Walz just like the smell of riot smoke made his wife's day.

Recommended

Out of Control: Deranged Lunatic Rick Wilson Openly Makes Call to 'Kill Tesla, Save the Country'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Then they'd say "take THAT, Trump and Musk!"

Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about Walz today and this brief but brutal kick to the crotch was enough to send the remaining shreds of Walz's phony man card flying into orbit:

Ouch! Leavitt's just the best.

And the Democrats have apparently learned NOTHING from all that.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Out of Control: Deranged Lunatic Rick Wilson Openly Makes Call to 'Kill Tesla, Save the Country'
Grateful Calvin
Bill Kristol Shares Another Fever Dream Article Including Quotes From 'Veterans' Who Happen to Hate Musk
Amy Curtis
She's BAAAAAAACK! Hillary Clinton AGAIN Calls for Censorship of Free Speech to Protect 'How We Think'
Amy Curtis
Rachel Bitecofer Is SO TRIGGERED by Matt Walsh She Posts One of the DUMBEST Things We've Ever Read
Amy Curtis
FROM THE TOP ROPE: Caitlyn Jenner Bodies Weirdo Tim Walz With Just Six Words
Amy Curtis
Violence Is Cool Again: Unfunny Jimmy Kimmel Tells Audience NOT to Vandalize Teslas (Wink, Wink)
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Out of Control: Deranged Lunatic Rick Wilson Openly Makes Call to 'Kill Tesla, Save the Country' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement