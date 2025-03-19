FROM THE TOP ROPE: Caitlyn Jenner Bodies Weirdo Tim Walz With Just Six...
Rachel Bitecofer Is SO TRIGGERED by Matt Walsh She Posts One of the...
New Jersey Democrat Turns St. Patrick’s Day into a Boozy Toddler Taxi Disaster,...
Tim Walz Explains Why He Had Trouble Resonating With Male Voters (Just TRY...
There's a Target On Elon Musk
VIP
MSNBC Hosts Look Annoyed While Correcting Fake News Report About Trump's 'Very Good...
Ron DeSantis to Congress: Quit Fumbling and Rip the Gavel from Rogue Judges...
Compare and Contrast the Stark Differences in Dem vs. GOP Attitudes About America...
Judge Ana Reyes’ 79-Page Ego Parade: Smacking Down Trump’s Trans Military Ban Like...
OUCH! Elon Musk's Response to Knucklehead Tim Walz Cheering for a Tesla Stock...
Anarchy Down Under: Australian Journalist Gleefully Endorses Violence Against Elon Musk
I'm Your Huckleberry: Tyrus Accepts Challenge to Wrestle Tim Walz WWE Style
Elon Musk Recalls Biden White House Refusing His Help to Bring Astronauts Home...
EDS Sufferer Tim Walz Roots for Tesla Stock to Crash and Its 70,000...

Greg Gutfeld Hands Tim Walz a Mirror to Help Explain When the Dems Are 'No Longer a Party of Men'

Doug P. | 1:50 PM on March 19, 2025
Screenshot via Fox News

As we told you earlier, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been travelling around and pretty much pretending that he's still running for Vice President. 

During an interview this week with Gavin Newsom, the subject of Walz's failure to resonate with male voters (particularly in swing states) has clearly left Kamala Harris' former running mate baffled. Walz came to this conclusion:

Advertisement

Well, Walz might scare them, just not in the way he thinks.

During one of his recent speeches, Walz pretty much explained why he despises Elon Musk more than the high paying jobs tens of thousands of his employees have (while expecting everybody to weep for DC bureaucrats losing their jobs):

Add it all up and Greg Gutfeld has spotted some of the reasons the Democratic Party has been losing the support of men:

Recommended

Rachel Bitecofer Is SO TRIGGERED by Matt Walsh She Posts One of the DUMBEST Things We've Ever Read
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Bingo! And the last person to ever understand that will be Tim Walz. 

"Why are we losing support from men," ask those in the party who would like them to believe men can get pregnant.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rachel Bitecofer Is SO TRIGGERED by Matt Walsh She Posts One of the DUMBEST Things We've Ever Read
Amy Curtis
FROM THE TOP ROPE: Caitlyn Jenner Bodies Weirdo Tim Walz With Just Six Words
Amy Curtis
New Jersey Democrat Turns St. Patrick’s Day into a Boozy Toddler Taxi Disaster, Snags DUI on Daycare Run
justmindy
Tim Walz Explains Why He Had Trouble Resonating With Male Voters (Just TRY Not to Laugh)
Doug P.
'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught in Snapchat Sex Scandal
Grateful Calvin
Judge Ana Reyes’ 79-Page Ego Parade: Smacking Down Trump’s Trans Military Ban Like She’s Queen
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rachel Bitecofer Is SO TRIGGERED by Matt Walsh She Posts One of the DUMBEST Things We've Ever Read Amy Curtis
Advertisement