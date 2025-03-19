Greg Gutfeld Hands Tim Walz a Mirror to Help Explain When the Dems Are 'No Longer a Party of Men'

As we told you earlier, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been travelling around and pretty much pretending that he's still running for Vice President.

During an interview this week with Gavin Newsom, the subject of Walz's failure to resonate with male voters (particularly in swing states) has clearly left Kamala Harris' former running mate baffled. Walz came to this conclusion:

Tampon Tim Walz on his masculinity: “I think I scare them a little bit.” pic.twitter.com/oiU36BvGky — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 19, 2025

Well, Walz might scare them, just not in the way he thinks.

During one of his recent speeches, Walz pretty much explained why he despises Elon Musk more than the high paying jobs tens of thousands of his employees have (while expecting everybody to weep for DC bureaucrats losing their jobs):

If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock 📉 pic.twitter.com/KBEh6pOZLW — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 19, 2025

Add it all up and Greg Gutfeld has spotted some of the reasons the Democratic Party has been losing the support of men:

The definition of envy. As a man saves two astronauts, another lesser man seeks to destroy that man’s company. Do you need any more proof that the Democrat party is no longer a party of men? https://t.co/LTS30nnbKi — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 19, 2025

Bingo! And the last person to ever understand that will be Tim Walz.

Well, considering they can’t define what a man is, I’m not surprised. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) March 19, 2025

"Why are we losing support from men," ask those in the party who would like them to believe men can get pregnant.