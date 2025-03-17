VIP
'Morning Joe' Panelists Have HAD IT With Conservatives Laughing at Dems (Greg Gutfeld FTW)

Doug P. | 11:05 AM on March 17, 2025

Over the last few days a new poll came out showing that the Democrats now have a record low approval, according to CNN:

The Democratic Party’s favorability rating among Americans stands at a record low, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, fueled in part by dimming views from its own frustrated supporters. 

With many in the party saying publicly that their leaders should do more to stand up to President Donald Trump, Democrats and Democratic-aligned independents say, 57% to 42%, that Democrats should mainly work to stop the Republican agenda, rather than working with the GOP majority to get some Democratic ideas into legislation. 

The survey was taken March 6-9, days before 10 Democratic senators — including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — voted with Republicans in the chamber to advance a GOP-authored spending bill to avert a government shutdown, much to the chagrin of many other Democratic lawmakers and progressive critics.

Despite that, many on the Left just keep doubling down on the lunacy and blaming Trump and Musk for the Dem Party being less popular than an impacted molar. 

On MSNBC's "Morning Joe" show the anger at the Right for mocking them boiled over, and Greg Gutfeld was specifically mentioned: Watch:

Gutfeld has found yet another thing the Democrats have come out against (in addition to secure borders and deporting criminal illegals): 

Another one to add to the list!

If the lefty media is sick and tired of so many Republicans laughing at them they should stop being so insanely hilarious. 

