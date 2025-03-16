Byron York Has a GREAT Question After Judge Halts Deportation of Illegal Alien Gang Members

As we told you yesterday, an activist federal judge has said that deportations of illegal alien gang members must be halted and ordered planes already outbound to return to the U.S. (though we're not sure what the judge would do if the flights just continued on their way):

Advertisement

A federal judge barred the Trump administration Saturday from carrying out deportations under a sweeping 18th century law that the president invoked hours earlier to speed removal of Venezuelan gang members from the United States. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg said he needed to issue his order immediately because the government already was flying migrants it claimed were newly deportable under President Donald Trump’s proclamation to be incarcerated in El Salvador and Honduras. El Salvador already agreed this week to take up to 300 migrants that the Trump administration designated as gang members. “I do not believe I can wait any longer and am required to act,” Boasberg said during a Saturday evening hearing in a lawsuit brought by the ACLU and Democracy Forward. “A brief delay in their removal does not cause the government any harm,” he added, noting they remain in government custody but ordering that any planes in the air be turned around.

People can't help but notice the kinds of things these activist judges do NOT seem to take any issues with:

Trump flying a planeload of foreign terrorists out of the country: Illegal



Biden flying planeloads of illegals into the country: No problem pic.twitter.com/fjcbWjG2hu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

Go figure!

Byron York has a great question and hopefully the answer is "absolutely!"

Can they stay in Judge Boasberg's basement? https://t.co/izBlkjQZnE — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 16, 2025

Make it happen, President Trump!

Guys like this are exactly why Trump won! — MORTEM TYRANNIS (@D_Moynihan) March 16, 2025

Without a doubt.