'We Were Misled' Says the New York Times As They Admit COVID Lab-Leak...
NYT Reporter Who Lied About Nevada's Abortion Laws Is Back to Report That...
Musk Protesters Hold Swastika and Burning Cybertruck Signs Outside San Diego Tesla Dealers...
Musk Meltdown: Police Arrest SC Man Suspected of Setting Tesla Chargers Ablaze with...
Election Seat: New Book Reveals Kamala Harris Needed ‘Booster’ Chair During Presidential C...
Joy Reid’s $3 Million Tale of Woe: America’s Most Brutal, Glittering, Soul-Crushing Gravy...
ABC News: Climate Change Major Driver Behind 'Unexpected' Sea Level Rise
Sam Stein’s Airport Apocalypse: A Tweetstorm of Hysteria and Hot Air
Hospitals Ask Parents to Identify Sexual Orientations of Newborns
Hot Take: We're Closer to Cybertrucks Having More Rights Than Women
Unelected South African!!! Tara Setmayer Goes on Incoherent Rant Against Elon Musk and...
It's a Joke, Would You Like Us to Explain it to You? The...
Would President Harris Deport Someone Who Objected to DEI?
Trump Finally Smacks Down Houthis to Shield US Ships and Thwart Terror

Byron York Has a GREAT Question After Judge Halts Deportation of Illegal Alien Gang Members

Doug P. | 9:55 AM on March 16, 2025
AngieArtist

As we told you yesterday, an activist federal judge has said that deportations of illegal alien gang members must be halted and ordered planes already outbound to return to the U.S. (though we're not sure what the judge would do if the flights just continued on their way): 

Advertisement

A federal judge barred the Trump administration Saturday from carrying out deportations under a sweeping 18th century law that the president invoked hours earlier to speed removal of Venezuelan gang members from the United States. 

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg said he needed to issue his order immediately because the government already was flying migrants it claimed were newly deportable under President Donald Trump’s proclamation to be incarcerated in El Salvador and Honduras. El Salvador already agreed this week to take up to 300 migrants that the Trump administration designated as gang members. 

“I do not believe I can wait any longer and am required to act,” Boasberg said during a Saturday evening hearing in a lawsuit brought by the ACLU and Democracy Forward. “A brief delay in their removal does not cause the government any harm,” he added, noting they remain in government custody but ordering that any planes in the air be turned around. 

Recommended

'We Were Misled' Says the New York Times As They Admit COVID Lab-Leak Theory Was True
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

People can't help but notice the kinds of things these activist judges do NOT seem to take any issues with:

Go figure!

Byron York has a great question and hopefully the answer is "absolutely!"

Make it happen, President Trump!

Without a doubt.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'We Were Misled' Says the New York Times As They Admit COVID Lab-Leak Theory Was True
Amy Curtis
Joy Reid’s $3 Million Tale of Woe: America’s Most Brutal, Glittering, Soul-Crushing Gravy Train
justmindy
NYT Reporter Who Lied About Nevada's Abortion Laws Is Back to Report That USAID Cuts Harming South Sudan
Amy Curtis
Sam Stein’s Airport Apocalypse: A Tweetstorm of Hysteria and Hot Air
justmindy
ABC News: Climate Change Major Driver Behind 'Unexpected' Sea Level Rise
Brett T.
Musk Meltdown: Police Arrest SC Man Suspected of Setting Tesla Chargers Ablaze with Molotov Cocktails
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'We Were Misled' Says the New York Times As They Admit COVID Lab-Leak Theory Was True Amy Curtis
Advertisement