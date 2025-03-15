'Fate Loves Irony'! Here's a Trump-Related Shot and Chaser Spotlighting the EPIC Dem Lawfare Backfire

Yesterday, President Trump visited the Department of Justice, where AG Pam Bondi showed him the picture that's on a wall in the building before he delivered a speech.
President Donald J. Trump arrives at the same Department of Justice that was weaponized against him.— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 14, 2025
Now, his portrait hangs in the lobby. pic.twitter.com/rSuMEw2BQi
Was Jack Smith watching? We certainly hope so.
The New York Times wrote that Trump's DOJ speech showed a "renewed quest for vengeance." Well, you could hardly blame him, NYT.
Considering where this all began, Trump's speech at the DOJ provided all that was needed for one of the greatest shot and chasers of all time, via @alx:
How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/guraAoxOMI— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 14, 2025
Do the Democrats even yet understand what they helped do?
That shot & chaser caught the eye of Elon Musk:
Fate loves irony https://t.co/xUY8OEmbdn— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2025
It certainly does.
That marked the sign of Trump’s undeniable return. https://t.co/7b76ncALLw— SouthEasternKaiju (@KaijuSouth) March 15, 2025
Fortunately for the Republicans many Democrats don't seem to have learned any lessons from what happened in November.
