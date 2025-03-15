Democrats Mercilessly Savage Fetterman for Not Grinding the Entire Nation to a Screeching...
Empty Gestures: Good Luck Figuring Out What Gavin Newsom's Doing With His Hands...
Brainiac Beatdown: Engineer OilfieldRando Skewers Philosopher in Twitter’s Wit-War
'America's Dad' Tim Walz Reveals How Racist and Xenophobic He REALLY IS at...
VIP
'This Account Is a Riot'! 'Democratic Wins' Cheers on 'Huge' Anti-Trump Protest at...
Hell Hath No Fury: Kyrsten Sinema TORCHES Democrat Politicians and Pundits Over the...
Bill Maher's Attempt to Get Batya Ungar-Sargon to Admit Regretting Support for Trump...
FAIL: Adam Schiff Says Trump's a Dictator While Inadvertently Proving Trump's Not a...
What, Were They on Holiday? CBS News Claims Astronauts Enjoyed a 'Nine-Month Stay'...
Van Jones: Democrat Volcanic Eruption of Rage Over Chuck Schumer's GOP Spending Bill...
Elizabeth Warren on the Verge of Tears Over Dismantling of Department of Education...
Another One Bites the Dust: Fugitive ISIS Leader Eliminated in Iraq
Megyn Kelly Slams Senator Murphy Over Blatant Ambition and Shady New Girlfriend
Glare Force One: Reporter Bumps Trump’s Face with Boom Mic and Gets the...

'Fate Loves Irony'! Here's a Trump-Related Shot and Chaser Spotlighting the EPIC Dem Lawfare Backfire

Doug P. | 2:45 PM on March 15, 2025
Meme screenshot

Yesterday, President Trump visited the Department of Justice, where AG Pam Bondi showed him the picture that's on a wall in the building before he delivered a speech.

Advertisement

Was Jack Smith watching? We certainly hope so.

The New York Times wrote that Trump's DOJ speech showed a "renewed quest for vengeance." Well, you could hardly blame him, NYT. 

Considering where this all began, Trump's speech at the DOJ provided all that was needed for one of the greatest shot and chasers of all time, via @alx: 

Do the Democrats even yet understand what they helped do?

That shot & chaser caught the eye of Elon Musk:

It certainly does.

Fortunately for the Republicans many Democrats don't seem to have learned any lessons from what happened in November.

Tags: DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP MERRICK GARLAND

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brainiac Beatdown: Engineer OilfieldRando Skewers Philosopher in Twitter’s Wit-War
justmindy
Democrats Mercilessly Savage Fetterman for Not Grinding the Entire Nation to a Screeching Halt
justmindy
'America's Dad' Tim Walz Reveals How Racist and Xenophobic He REALLY IS at Iowa Town Hall (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Empty Gestures: Good Luck Figuring Out What Gavin Newsom's Doing With His Hands in This Podcast Clip
Amy Curtis
Bill Maher's Attempt to Get Batya Ungar-Sargon to Admit Regretting Support for Trump Backfired Just a Bit
Doug P.
Hell Hath No Fury: Kyrsten Sinema TORCHES Democrat Politicians and Pundits Over the Filibuster
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Brainiac Beatdown: Engineer OilfieldRando Skewers Philosopher in Twitter’s Wit-War justmindy
Advertisement