Imagine Merrick Garland and Jack Smith Being Forced to Watch What Just Happened at the DOJ

If somebody presented a movie script about what's happened these last few years in politics it would probably have been rejected for not being believable enough.
How it started in Washington, DC:
FULL STATEMENT: Special Counsel Jack Smith announces new charges against Trump pic.twitter.com/es3PdoJVCa— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 1, 2023
FLASHBACK: Merrick Garland said that he “personally approved” the raid on Mar-a-Lago which we now learned included the ability for the FBI to shoot to kill.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 21, 2024
pic.twitter.com/qw8HJOcsGZ https://t.co/D5PtsyRZAg
Fast forward to today...
Let's see how it's going in Washington, DC:
President Donald J. Trump arrives at the same Department of Justice that was weaponized against him.— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 14, 2025
Now, his portrait hangs in the lobby. pic.twitter.com/rSuMEw2BQi
We live in the most amazing timeline ever.
Hail The Chief pic.twitter.com/hb5e9RoojU— Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) March 14, 2025
Try to imagine Garland, Wray and the rest being forced to watch what just happened at the DOJ.
Hahaha I can only imagine Merrick Garland and Lisa Monaco and Chris Wray and Jack Smith and Matthew Graves watching this. https://t.co/tb81syEFl7— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 14, 2025
Maybe some intrepid reporters can try and get some comments from those people.
We like to think they were watching somewhat like this:
It's no wonder the Left has completely lost their minds. Losing at every turn will do that to some people.
