Imagine Merrick Garland and Jack Smith Being Forced to Watch What Just Happened at the DOJ

Doug P. | 5:35 PM on March 14, 2025
Pool via AP

If somebody presented a movie script about what's happened these last few years in politics it would probably have been rejected for not being believable enough. 

How it started in Washington, DC:

Fast forward to today...

Let's see how it's going in Washington, DC: 

We live in the most amazing timeline ever. 

Try to imagine Garland, Wray and the rest being forced to watch what just happened at the DOJ.

Maybe some intrepid reporters can try and get some comments from those people.

We like to think they were watching somewhat like this:

via GIPHY

It's no wonder the Left has completely lost their minds. Losing at every turn will do that to some people.

