Imagine Merrick Garland and Jack Smith Being Forced to Watch What Just Happened at the DOJ

If somebody presented a movie script about what's happened these last few years in politics it would probably have been rejected for not being believable enough.

How it started in Washington, DC:

FULL STATEMENT: Special Counsel Jack Smith announces new charges against Trump pic.twitter.com/es3PdoJVCa — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 1, 2023

FLASHBACK: Merrick Garland said that he “personally approved” the raid on Mar-a-Lago which we now learned included the ability for the FBI to shoot to kill.

pic.twitter.com/qw8HJOcsGZ https://t.co/D5PtsyRZAg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 21, 2024

Fast forward to today...

Let's see how it's going in Washington, DC:

President Donald J. Trump arrives at the same Department of Justice that was weaponized against him.



Now, his portrait hangs in the lobby. pic.twitter.com/rSuMEw2BQi — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 14, 2025

We live in the most amazing timeline ever.

Try to imagine Garland, Wray and the rest being forced to watch what just happened at the DOJ.

Hahaha I can only imagine Merrick Garland and Lisa Monaco and Chris Wray and Jack Smith and Matthew Graves watching this. https://t.co/tb81syEFl7 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 14, 2025

Maybe some intrepid reporters can try and get some comments from those people.

We like to think they were watching somewhat like this: <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

It's no wonder the Left has completely lost their minds. Losing at every turn will do that to some people.