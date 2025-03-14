NBC News Never Lets a Crisis Go to Waste As They Blame Horrific...
Alec Baldwin Vows to Ditch Acting ... Guess the Trigger Finger’s Finally Pointing...
Did They Forget About Hunter? Vox Scolds Say It's Wrong (for Some People)...
Bernie Sanders Demands Mask Cosplay at 2025 Rally, Proves He’s Stuck in 2020
CBS News' Eco Reporter Breaks Out Debunked 'Only 10 Years Left' Playbook to...
Take a Gander at How Many Lawyers Crawled Out of the Shadows to...
Sen. Mark Kelly Explains Why He's Selling His Tesla in Latest Example of...
'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! Here's Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Argument Against Deporting Ill...
VIP
Biden's Open Border Helped the U.S. Break a Record Not Seen Since 1850
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Was Asked an Off-Script Question on MSNBC Resulting in VERY...
Eating Their Own: Rabid Dog Keith Olbermann Goes on Profane ALL-CAPS RANT Against...
Stephen King Asks If 'MAGAs' Are Having Buyer's Remorse (He Will NOT Like...
Obama’s Failed 2011 ‘DOGE’ Program is Rediscovered and No One’s Surprised Biden Was...
John Bolton Says Trump Wants a Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine for Good...

'Trashing the Climate to Own the Cons'! Here's What Dem Sen. Mark Kelly Traded in His Tesla For

Doug P. | 4:25 PM on March 14, 2025
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

Earlier today we told you about Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly and his announcement that he was going to sock it to Elon Musk by getting rid of his Tesla:

Advertisement

According reporters, Sen. Kelly already has a new vehicle.

Are you ready? Here it is:

Take that, Elon!

If there are any actual journalists left in DC, maybe they could ask the senator a question:

RIP to the any remaining Dem calls for EV mandates.

Somebody alert Greta!

Recommended

Take a Gander at How Many Lawyers Crawled Out of the Shadows to Defend Hamas-Loving Mahmoud Khalil
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It's always about power and politics.

All while these same Democrats sit back and wonder why the working class is abandoning their party in droves.

If you hate Elon Musk enough the "climate crisis" disappears. It's just science.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Take a Gander at How Many Lawyers Crawled Out of the Shadows to Defend Hamas-Loving Mahmoud Khalil
Amy Curtis
Bernie Sanders Demands Mask Cosplay at 2025 Rally, Proves He’s Stuck in 2020
justmindy
Did They Forget About Hunter? Vox Scolds Say It's Wrong (for Some People) to Get Rich via the White House
Amy Curtis
CBS News' Eco Reporter Breaks Out Debunked 'Only 10 Years Left' Playbook to Rip EPA Chief Lee Zeldin
Doug P.
Alec Baldwin Vows to Ditch Acting ... Guess the Trigger Finger’s Finally Pointing at Retirement
justmindy
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Was Asked an Off-Script Question on MSNBC Resulting in VERY 'Awkward Silence'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Take a Gander at How Many Lawyers Crawled Out of the Shadows to Defend Hamas-Loving Mahmoud Khalil Amy Curtis
Advertisement