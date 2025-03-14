'Trashing the Climate to Own the Cons'! Here's What Dem Sen. Mark Kelly Traded in His Tesla For

Earlier today we told you about Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly and his announcement that he was going to sock it to Elon Musk by getting rid of his Tesla:
🚨 Democrat Mark Kelly makes an EMBARASSING video announcing that he is SELLING his Tesla.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2025
"Every time I get in this car, it reminds me of just how much DAMAGE Elon & Trump are doing."
"I don't want to drive a car build and designed by an a*shole!" pic.twitter.com/CFDUouF9Zd
According reporters, Sen. Kelly already has a new vehicle.
Are you ready? Here it is:
Mark Kelly has turned in his Tesla for a CHEVY SUV pic.twitter.com/mQZvuI669P— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) March 14, 2025
Dem Sen. Mark Kelly has gotten rid of his Tesla for a Chevy Tahoe pic.twitter.com/PCuFhRoIyS— Lisa Kashinsky (@lisakashinsky) March 14, 2025
Take that, Elon!
Saving the planet! pic.twitter.com/NpssoV90YD— Storm (@stormrobinson) March 14, 2025
If there are any actual journalists left in DC, maybe they could ask the senator a question:
Why do you hate the planet, @SenMarkKelly?— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 14, 2025
RIP to the any remaining Dem calls for EV mandates.
LOL he goes from he most american car to one that I think is built in Canada and guzzles gas.— Rich Arnold (@rcarnold1) March 14, 2025
Somebody alert Greta!
March 14, 2025
Trashing the climate to own the cons https://t.co/U6gUW1B1Ap— Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) March 14, 2025
They never really cared about the environment. https://t.co/BRxyofpoy4— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) March 14, 2025
It's always about power and politics.
These leftists tossing their Teslas and able to flip to another car in a day show their complete disconnect from the working class.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 14, 2025
Oh, the luxury of being able to willy nilly discard a car you don't like and buy a brand new one on the fly. https://t.co/37cBe9kDjp
All while these same Democrats sit back and wonder why the working class is abandoning their party in droves.
So, just like that there’s no “climate crisis”?— Suboptimal (@SuboptimalAGI) March 14, 2025
If you hate Elon Musk enough the "climate crisis" disappears. It's just science.
