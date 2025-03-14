Sen. Mark Kelly Explains Why He's Selling His Tesla in Latest Example of How Team Trump BROKE the Dems

Elon Musk has explained in the past that he started Tesla as an "accelerant to sustainable energy." How often have we heard Democrats sounding the alarm about climate change repeating the term "sustainable energy"? Musk was once an ally of the Democrats when it came to the subject of sustainable energy, but that was before Elon's involvement with Trump drove the Left even more crazy, and that drive deeper into insanity now is NOT being made in a Tesla.

Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly joined the anti-Tesla parade this week with a video explaining why he was selling his TDS-Mobile. His video is also full of bogus talking points the Democrats are pushing. Watch:

🚨 Democrat Mark Kelly makes an EMBARASSING video announcing that he is SELLING his Tesla.



"Every time I get in this car, it reminds me of just how much DAMAGE Elon & Trump are doing."



"I don't want to drive a car build and designed by an a*shole!" pic.twitter.com/CFDUouF9Zd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2025

When you're so tied to the Left's narrative that you're forced to sell your car in order to still take part in the delusions and lies:

I bought a Tesla because it was fast like a rocket ship. But now every time I drive it, I feel like a rolling billboard for a man dismantling our government and hurting people. So Tesla, you’re fired!



New ride coming soon. pic.twitter.com/N4Anmsi6cH — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) March 14, 2025

You go, Sen. Kelly! Buy a big gas guzzler to sock it to the guy who invented that car as a way to combat climate change!

Why do you hate the planet now? — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 14, 2025

The Left will now allow everybody on the planet to die from climate change just so Trump and Musk don't get a W.

Dems went from mandating EVs to getting rid of theirs in like 3 months. https://t.co/4Vt8HIWmY6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 14, 2025

Wow, we nearly got whiplash from the Left's fast one-eighty on this issue!

Same people who are for climate change, these people are not serious. New green deal is officially a scam! — Steven VB 🦅🇺🇸🦅🇵🇫🇫🇷 (@vbislands) March 14, 2025

I thought he voted for the green new deal. https://t.co/wQJ4wLYXnI — David Woschitz (@myctsv) March 14, 2025

Not if Elon Musk is having any part of it!

So Mark Kelly no longer believes in EV mandates & climate change. Good to know https://t.co/zjj2U7GoGq — Mean Wee Old Woman Deb (@mddebm) March 14, 2025

Fire up the gas-powered SUVs, because the Dems are off the EV bandwagon.