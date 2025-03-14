Sen. Mark Kelly Explains Why He's Selling His Tesla in Latest Example of How Team Trump BROKE the Dems

CBS News' Eco Reporter Breaks Out Debunked 'Only 10 Years Left' Playbook to...
Doug P. | 2:10 PM on March 14, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Elon Musk has explained in the past that he started Tesla as an "accelerant to sustainable energy." How often have we heard Democrats sounding the alarm about climate change repeating the term "sustainable energy"? Musk was once an ally of the Democrats when it came to the subject of sustainable energy, but that was before Elon's involvement with Trump drove the Left even more crazy, and that drive deeper into insanity now is NOT being made in a Tesla.

Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly joined the anti-Tesla parade this week with a video explaining why he was selling his TDS-Mobile. His video is also full of bogus talking points the Democrats are pushing. Watch: 

When you're so tied to the Left's narrative that you're forced to sell your car in order to still take part in the delusions and lies:

You go, Sen. Kelly! Buy a big gas guzzler to sock it to the guy who invented that car as a way to combat climate change!

The Left will now allow everybody on the planet to die from climate change just so Trump and Musk don't get a W.

Wow, we nearly got whiplash from the Left's fast one-eighty on this issue!

Not if Elon Musk is having any part of it!

Fire up the gas-powered SUVs, because the Dems are off the EV bandwagon.

