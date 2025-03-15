Van Jones: Democrat Volcanic Eruption of Rage Over Chuck Schumer's GOP Spending Bill...
Elizabeth Warren on the Verge of Tears Over Dismantling of Department of Education (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:35 AM on March 15, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Donald Trump’s ultimate goal is to eliminate the Department of Education and shift control back to the states. The DOE is essentially an unnecessary middleman anyway. Federal dollars will eventually bypass the eliminated DOE and the states will handle everything themselves. Trump currently wants to slash 50% of the DOE’s staff, many workers have already resigned. It’s enough to make a Democrat who pretended to be a Native American cry.

Here’s Senator Elizabeth Warren's DOE reaction. (WATCH)

She’s the nation’s schoolmarm.

One poster says if Warren’s crying then we know Trump’s making the right decisions.

These cuts are costing the Democrat Party and its many activist surrogates a lot of our tax money.

Van Jones: Democrat Volcanic Eruption of Rage Over Chuck Schumer's GOP Spending Bill Vote
Warren Squire
Dems are in absolute panic mode as they see the federal bureaucracy they need to funnel billions to their pet projects and activists be dismantled before their eyes. We’re getting a little teary-eyed, too. Tears of joy.

