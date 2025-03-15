Elizabeth Warren on the Verge of Tears Over Dismantling of Department of Education (WATCH)

President Donald Trump’s ultimate goal is to eliminate the Department of Education and shift control back to the states. The DOE is essentially an unnecessary middleman anyway. Federal dollars will eventually bypass the eliminated DOE and the states will handle everything themselves. Trump currently wants to slash 50% of the DOE’s staff, many workers have already resigned. It’s enough to make a Democrat who pretended to be a Native American cry.

Here’s Senator Elizabeth Warren's DOE reaction. (WATCH)

LMAO... Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) looks like she is literally about to cry over Trump wanting to dismantle the Department of Education.



Look how shook she is.pic.twitter.com/qhigGQhd0L — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 14, 2025

Even if I don't turn on sound, I feel like she's scolding me. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 14, 2025

She’s the nation’s schoolmarm.

One poster says if Warren’s crying then we know Trump’s making the right decisions.

This reaction means it's ABSOLUTELY the right move to take down the DoE. — TexasBulldog (@Texas__Bulldog) March 14, 2025

Look how red her eyes are. Is this allergies, smoking weed, or ready to cry? — Brickhouse (@brick1071) March 14, 2025

Her eyes are so red. She's like the kid who cries when they don't realize what's happening is a good thing. — Joey Dearie (@JoeyDearie) March 14, 2025

I'd be crying to if I was about to loss tens of millions of dollars. — DesLoKz (@DesLokz) March 15, 2025

These cuts are costing the Democrat Party and its many activist surrogates a lot of our tax money.

$2.5 million in bribes... I mean "donations" from "education" donors won't be easily replaced. I'd be sad too. — Paul V. Rea (@PaulVRea) March 14, 2025

It’s a massive vehicle for fraud and they’re terrified. — Department of Government Efficiency - TEMU Edition (@DeptOfGovtEffic) March 14, 2025

She's a Statist and worships at the altar of the State. Trump is "downsizing" her ideal vehicle for turning America into Utopia, i.e. Communism.



No wonder she's sad. — Rhinohelix (@Rhinohelix) March 14, 2025

The Ed Department has not helped our children. It has helped the teachers’ unions, however. — Farm Lady (@farm_lady22) March 14, 2025

Trump is putting parents and students first, and they can’t handle it! 😂 — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) March 14, 2025

Dems are in absolute panic mode as they see the federal bureaucracy they need to funnel billions to their pet projects and activists be dismantled before their eyes. We’re getting a little teary-eyed, too. Tears of joy.