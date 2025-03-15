Megyn Kelly Slams Senator Murphy Over Blatant Ambition and Shady New Girlfriend
Glare Force One: Reporter Bumps Trump’s Face with Boom Mic and Gets the...
Resistance From Beyond the Grave: Congressman Posts to X After He Passes Away
VIP
Khalil’s Arrest Video: Cry Me a River, I Won’t Shed a Tear
Hakeem Jeffries Rages as Senate Passes Spending Bill with Help from Schumer-Led Democrats
Bill Burr’s Wild Rant: Likens Elon Musk to Hitler, Questions Why Troops Aren’t...
Scott Jennings Slams CNN’s Fake GOP Town Hall Narrative + Fake Dem ‘Town...
Schumer’s Snooze-Fest Book Tour Set to Get a Reddit Rude Awakening
ICE Snags Another Columbia Protest Punk as Third Bolts Out of the Country
Rubio Gives South African Ambassador the Boot: Rasool’s Trump Tantrum Lands Him on...
Imagine Merrick Garland and Jack Smith Being Forced to Watch What Just Happened...
BREAKING: Senate Votes and There Will Be No Government Shutdown (for a While...
CNN's Credibility Circles the Drain as Host Mangles Rep. McClain’s Name Twice in...
NBC News Never Lets a Crisis Go to Waste As They Blame Horrific...

Another One Bites the Dust: Fugitive ISIS Leader Eliminated in Iraq

Eric V.
Eric V. | 12:05 AM on March 15, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Donald Trump has announced that The United States, in coordination with the Iraqi Government and the Kurdish Regional Government, has eliminated Abu Khadijah and another ISIS operative in the Al Anbar Province of Iraq. Khadijah was the leader of ISIS in Iraq.

Advertisement

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the airstrike after the President's announcement.

CENTCOM's post:

CENTCOM Forces Kill ISIS Chief of Global Operations Who Also Served as ISIS #2

On March 13, U.S. Central Command forces, in cooperation with Iraqi Intelligence and Security Forces, conducted a precision airstrike in Al Anbar Province, Iraq, that killed the Global ISIS #2 leader, Chief of Global Operations and the Delegated Committee Emir – Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rifai, alias “Abu Khadijah”, and one other ISIS operative.

As the Emir of ISIS’ most senior decision-making body, Abu Khadijah maintained responsibility for operations, logistics, and planning conducted by ISIS globally, and directs a significant portion of finance for the group’s global organization.

After the strike, CENTCOM and Iraqi forces moved to the strike site and found both dead ISIS terrorists. Both terrorists were wearing unexploded “suicide vests” and had multiple weapons. CENTCOM and Iraqi forces were able to identify Abu Khadijah through a DNA match from DNA collected on a previous raid where Abu Khadijah narrowly escaped.

“Abu Khadijah was one of the most important ISIS members in the entire global ISIS organization. We will continue to kill terrorists and dismantle their organizations that threaten our homeland and U.S., allied and partner personnel in the region and beyond,” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander, U.S. Central Command.

Recommended

Megyn Kelly Slams Senator Murphy Over Blatant Ambition and Shady New Girlfriend
justmindy
Advertisement
What was left of the euthanized terrorists had to be identified using DNA.

With one airstrike, the leader of ISIS in Iraq and another terrorist were removed from the Earth, and the world instantly became a slightly better and safer place.

Peace through strength in practice.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP IRAQ ISIS KURDS MILITARY TERROR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Megyn Kelly Slams Senator Murphy Over Blatant Ambition and Shady New Girlfriend
justmindy
Resistance From Beyond the Grave: Congressman Posts to X After He Passes Away
Eric V.
ICE Snags Another Columbia Protest Punk as Third Bolts Out of the Country
justmindy
Scott Jennings Slams CNN’s Fake GOP Town Hall Narrative + Fake Dem ‘Town Halls’ Are ActBlue Fundraisers
Warren Squire
Glare Force One: Reporter Bumps Trump’s Face with Boom Mic and Gets the Presidential Side-Eye
Warren Squire
Rubio Gives South African Ambassador the Boot: Rasool’s Trump Tantrum Lands Him on Persona Non Grata List
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Megyn Kelly Slams Senator Murphy Over Blatant Ambition and Shady New Girlfriend justmindy
Advertisement