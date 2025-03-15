Another One Bites the Dust: Fugitive ISIS Leader Eliminated in Iraq

President Donald Trump has announced that The United States, in coordination with the Iraqi Government and the Kurdish Regional Government, has eliminated Abu Khadijah and another ISIS operative in the Al Anbar Province of Iraq. Khadijah was the leader of ISIS in Iraq.

"Today the fugitive leader of ISIS in Iraq was killed. He was relentlessly hunted down by our intrepid warfighters. His miserable life was terminated, along with another member of ISIS, in coordination with the Iraqi Government and the Kurdish Regional Government. PEACE THROUGH… pic.twitter.com/gB68jMpd64 — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) March 15, 2025

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the airstrike after the President's announcement.

CENTCOM Forces Kill ISIS Chief of Global Operations Who Also Served as ISIS #2



On March 13, U.S. Central Command forces, in cooperation with Iraqi Intelligence and Security Forces, conducted a precision airstrike in Al Anbar Province, Iraq, that killed the Global ISIS #2 leader,… pic.twitter.com/rWeEoUY7Lw — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 15, 2025

CENTCOM's post:

On March 13, U.S. Central Command forces, in cooperation with Iraqi Intelligence and Security Forces, conducted a precision airstrike in Al Anbar Province, Iraq, that killed the Global ISIS #2 leader, Chief of Global Operations and the Delegated Committee Emir – Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rifai, alias “Abu Khadijah”, and one other ISIS operative.



As the Emir of ISIS’ most senior decision-making body, Abu Khadijah maintained responsibility for operations, logistics, and planning conducted by ISIS globally, and directs a significant portion of finance for the group’s global organization.



After the strike, CENTCOM and Iraqi forces moved to the strike site and found both dead ISIS terrorists. Both terrorists were wearing unexploded “suicide vests” and had multiple weapons. CENTCOM and Iraqi forces were able to identify Abu Khadijah through a DNA match from DNA collected on a previous raid where Abu Khadijah narrowly escaped.



“Abu Khadijah was one of the most important ISIS members in the entire global ISIS organization. We will continue to kill terrorists and dismantle their organizations that threaten our homeland and U.S., allied and partner personnel in the region and beyond,” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander, U.S. Central Command.

With one airstrike, the leader of ISIS in Iraq and another terrorist were removed from the Earth, and the world instantly became a slightly better and safer place.

Peace through strength in practice.