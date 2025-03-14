CBS News' Eco Reporter Breaks Out Debunked 'Only 10 Years Left' Playbook to Rip EPA Chief Lee Zeldin

Take a Gander at How Many Lawyers Crawled Out of the Shadows to...
Doug P. | 3:16 PM on March 14, 2025
ImgFlip

Many media outlets employ environmental journos or "climate reporters," which of course means that those people will never willingly put themselves out of work by ever saying, "you know what, it's not really as bad as we once thought." As a result the level of alarmism stays off the charts. 

Lee Zeldin taking over as the new head of the EPA has allowed the media to do their thing, and that "thing" is pushing the Left's desired narrative on the issue of climate change:

Here's the full post from @CurtisHouck:

CBS environmental correspondent David Schechter rips @EPALeeZeldin: “I think the biggest risk is that we have a small window to deal with climate change, really. I mean, you know, it is getting smaller and smaller, less than 10 years to level out and reduce our emissions, and we had — and have currently a lot of rules that deal with that. To throw those out would undo a lot of progress that has been made to try to reach these new standards for our country and for the world, and — and we will lose our opportunity to really get ahead of this problem or even stay current with the problem.”

Do these people know how stupid their "ten years to act..." shtick sounds after we've already been through a few ten year cycles? 

We were all supposed to have died at least 20 years ago based on some early warnings from Al Gore and others. 

We thought the Dems were basically admitting that climate change has been halted when Sen. Mark Kelly announced that he was selling his Tesla. 

And yet the Dems and media wonder why nobody pays attention to their Chicken Little routines anymore.

