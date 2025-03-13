LITERALLY SHAKING RIGHT NOW: Sam Stein Clutches His Pearls About 'Free Speech' at...
AOC's Attempt to Put All the Shutdown Blame on Republicans Hits a Snag

Doug P. | 9:38 AM on March 13, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It's "looming government shutdown" season in Congress again, and nobody can accuse the Democrats of not being completely unified in their talking points

House Speaker Mike Johnson is calling on Sen. Chuck Schumer to rally enough Democrat support on the Senate side to get the CR passed and sent to President Trump's desk: 

The Republicans are calling it the "Schumer shutdown"

Republicans are ramping up pressure on Senate Democrats ahead of a vote on the House-passed stopgap spending bill to keep the government open, even dubbing a potential funding lapse as a "Schumer shutdown." 

"If they want to shut it down, it's on them," Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told reporters. "That'll be a Schumer shutdown." 

Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., recently stressed this point in an op-ed for Fox News, writing, "If there is a shutdown, it will be driven by and directed by the Democrats."

Meanwhile, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired back at Speaker Johnson with this attempt to run cover for the Dems:

Narrator: If there's a shutdown it will in fact be because of enough Democrats wanting it to happen. 

