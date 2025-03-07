Here's a Parade of Dems Saying Only a Border Bill Could Stop Illegal Crossings vs. Reality Under Trump

Early last year when it became clear the issue of open borders and the massive influx of illegals during the Biden-Harris administration was becoming a major drag on the Democrats' election hopes, they tried to blame Republicans (along with Trump of course).

The Biden White House and Democrats said that there was nothing that could be done unless Republicans helped pass a border bill. At least that was the talking point at the time, which the media was happy to help them with:

Flashback: Democrats Say They Can't Do Anything To Secure Border Without A Bill From Congress pic.twitter.com/u8wHl0MRgb — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) March 7, 2025

Fast forward six weeks since inauguration day.

Once again we know the Democrats were and are totally full of it:

🇺🇸 February Border Crossings:



🔵 Biden 2022: 166,010

🔵 Biden 2023: 156,630

🔵 Biden 2024: 189,913

🔴 Trump 2025: 8,326



Remember when Dems insisted that a border bill was needed to secure the border?



What else are they lying about? pic.twitter.com/u3CPbHdruU — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 7, 2025

It's amazing what can happen when a president actually wants to secure the border.

Remember when Joe Biden and Democrats said they needed a border bill to secure the border?



President Trump did this in four weeks: pic.twitter.com/HKW0Ag6Ctw — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 3, 2025

As Trump said during his speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, we didn't need a border bill -- we just needed a new president.

They lie about everything https://t.co/GKBRZQmado — RedDay33 (@RedDay33) March 7, 2025

Indeed.

The Dems have gotten so crazy even Jimmy Kimmel is mocking them at the moment.