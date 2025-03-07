Here's a Parade of Dems Saying Only a Border Bill Could Stop Illegal Crossings vs. Reality Under Trump

VIP
Doug P.  |  2:20 PM on March 07, 2025
Meme screenshot

Early last year when it became clear the issue of open borders and the massive influx of illegals during the Biden-Harris administration was becoming a major drag on the Democrats' election hopes, they tried to blame Republicans (along with Trump of course).

The Biden White House and Democrats said that there was nothing that could be done unless Republicans helped pass a border bill. At least that was the talking point at the time, which the media was happy to help them with:

Fast forward six weeks since inauguration day.

Once again we know the Democrats were and are totally full of it:

It's amazing what can happen when a president actually wants to secure the border. 

As Trump said during his speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, we didn't need a border bill -- we just needed a new president.

Indeed.

The Dems have gotten so crazy even Jimmy Kimmel is mocking them at the moment.

