UH OH! Even Jimmy Kimmel is Mocking the Democrats' Cringe-Tastic Behavior

Doug P.  |  11:18 AM on March 07, 2025

Yesterday we told you that some House Democrats who decided to follow up their insane and inappropriate behavior during President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night by embarrassing themselves even more

To quote Slim Pickens' character Taggart in Blazing Saddles, "what in the wide, wide world of sports is-a-goin' on here?"

Hard to believe that sort of thing didn't pull in more votes for Kamala Harris and the Democrats last November, right?

The week also brought with it a protest of sorts opposing any cuts to public broadcasting. The cringe-fest continued:

Normally Jimmy Kimmel is among the late-night libs who is happy to regurgitate DNC talking points, but the above video scenes were too much for even him to defend:

Looks like there could be trouble on the Left.

Pass the popcorn!

