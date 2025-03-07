UH OH! Even Jimmy Kimmel is Mocking the Democrats' Cringe-Tastic Behavior

Yesterday we told you that some House Democrats who decided to follow up their insane and inappropriate behavior during President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night by embarrassing themselves even more.

To quote Slim Pickens' character Taggart in Blazing Saddles, "what in the wide, wide world of sports is-a-goin' on here?"

🤡 These are actually real live sitting members of Congress. pic.twitter.com/mGHdv7nMXI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 6, 2025

Hard to believe that sort of thing didn't pull in more votes for Kamala Harris and the Democrats last November, right?

The week also brought with it a protest of sorts opposing any cuts to public broadcasting. The cringe-fest continued:

"The Sesame Street crew appeared at NPR headquarters to support a 'Protect My Public Media' rally to protest President Donald Trump, Congress and the FCC yesterday."https://t.co/PzS59kC7iA — The Spectator World (@TheSpectator) March 7, 2025

Normally Jimmy Kimmel is among the late-night libs who is happy to regurgitate DNC talking points, but the above video scenes were too much for even him to defend:

Kimmel mocks Dems’ cringey TikTok video: “What is that supposed to do besides embarrass everyone involved? … Maybe I’ll look into getting a medically-induced coma for the next four years as a way to sleep it out.” pic.twitter.com/7As5SWp8UH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 7, 2025

Looks like there could be trouble on the Left.

The Dems are SO cooked...they even lost Kimmel! https://t.co/H6QTLtoDK0 — DJ Bryce 🇺🇸🎤🎧📻 (@DJBryce3) March 7, 2025

Pass the popcorn!