UH OH! Even Jimmy Kimmel is Mocking the Democrats' Cringe-Tastic Behavior

Yesterday we told you that some House Democrats who decided to follow up their insane and inappropriate behavior during President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night by embarrassing themselves even more.
To quote Slim Pickens' character Taggart in Blazing Saddles, "what in the wide, wide world of sports is-a-goin' on here?"
🤡 These are actually real live sitting members of Congress. pic.twitter.com/mGHdv7nMXI— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 6, 2025
Hard to believe that sort of thing didn't pull in more votes for Kamala Harris and the Democrats last November, right?
The week also brought with it a protest of sorts opposing any cuts to public broadcasting. The cringe-fest continued:
"The Sesame Street crew appeared at NPR headquarters to support a 'Protect My Public Media' rally to protest President Donald Trump, Congress and the FCC yesterday."https://t.co/PzS59kC7iA— The Spectator World (@TheSpectator) March 7, 2025
Normally Jimmy Kimmel is among the late-night libs who is happy to regurgitate DNC talking points, but the above video scenes were too much for even him to defend:
Kimmel mocks Dems’ cringey TikTok video: “What is that supposed to do besides embarrass everyone involved? … Maybe I’ll look into getting a medically-induced coma for the next four years as a way to sleep it out.” pic.twitter.com/7As5SWp8UH— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 7, 2025
Looks like there could be trouble on the Left.
The Dems are SO cooked...they even lost Kimmel! https://t.co/H6QTLtoDK0— DJ Bryce 🇺🇸🎤🎧📻 (@DJBryce3) March 7, 2025
Pass the popcorn!
