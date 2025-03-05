CBS News Poll About Trump's Speech Might Only Cause the Dems to Have Another Tantrum

The look on Nancy Pelosi's face said it all.

President Trump spoke last night to a joint session of Congress, but not all of the Democrats remained in the room because as Trump-era tradition dictates, they had to have tantrums:

Wow. Democrats ditching all decorum, booing Trump and disrupting for stating basic facts about the election.



House Speaker just ordered Sgt. at Arms to REMOVE Democrat Rep. Al Green from the chamber.



Wow. pic.twitter.com/VomqXImkGP — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 5, 2025

Rep. Al Green got kicked out, while others walked out:

We just walked out of the state of the Union. My shirt showed Trump an important message: NO KINGS LIVE HERE.



In the spirit of student protestors from the Civil Rights Movement, I’m proud to have protested and walked out with many of my colleagues. This is NOT a normal time. pic.twitter.com/A7gLTPLyko — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) March 5, 2025

Stunning and brave! That picture reminded us of the final day of the Obama presidency before Trump's first term and the looks on their faces. It was glorious.

Instead of stepping back to regroup and learn something from the last election, the Dems have decided to double down on the kinds of crazy that keeps losing them voters. Combine that with a great speech from Trump and the early numbers are right up there:

Poll of Trump's 2025 joint address to Congress finds large majority of viewers approve. https://t.co/16SIv5dMEq — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 5, 2025

CBS News poll: Large majority of viewers approve of Donald Trump's speech (among speech watchers)



🟢 Approve: 76% (+53)

🔴 Disapprove: 23%https://t.co/qb27ivfUTD pic.twitter.com/TuXQxakFxI — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 5, 2025

From CBS News:

A large majority of speech watchers approved of what they heard from President Trump's joint address to Congress Tuesday night. The viewership was heavily Republican — historically a president's party draws more of their own partisans. This was no exception, and they liked what they heard. This CBS News/YouGov survey interviewed a nationally representative sample of speech watchers immediately following the president's address to Congress. Most speech viewers described the president as "presidential, "inspiring" and more "unifying" than "divisive." A big majority also called it "entertaining."

Judging from some of the replies to CBS News they really triggered some of their followers.

One final request for the pollsters:

Now do a poll on how we feel about the disgraceful behavior of the @HouseDemocrats — Jodi McPhee (@JodiLMcPhee) March 5, 2025

We're pretty sure that Dems sitting on their hands when a kid fighting cancer was introduced and Laken Riley was honored won't poll very well.