CBS News Poll About Trump's Speech Might Only Cause the Dems to Have Another Tantrum

Doug P.  |  8:22 AM on March 05, 2025
Twitter

The look on Nancy Pelosi's face said it all.

President Trump spoke last night to a joint session of Congress, but not all of the Democrats remained in the room because as Trump-era tradition dictates, they had to have tantrums:

Rep. Al Green got kicked out, while others walked out:

Stunning and brave! That picture reminded us of the final day of the Obama presidency before Trump's first term and the looks on their faces. It was glorious.

Instead of stepping back to regroup and learn something from the last election, the Dems have decided to double down on the kinds of crazy that keeps losing them voters. Combine that with a great speech from Trump and the early numbers are right up there: 

From CBS News:

A large majority of speech watchers approved of what they heard from President Trump's joint address to Congress Tuesday night. 

The viewership was heavily Republican — historically a president's party draws more of their own partisans. This was no exception, and they liked what they heard. 

This CBS News/YouGov survey interviewed a nationally representative sample of speech watchers immediately following the president's address to Congress.

Most speech viewers described the president as "presidential, "inspiring" and more "unifying" than "divisive." A big majority also called it "entertaining."

Judging from some of the replies to CBS News they really triggered some of their followers.

One final request for the pollsters:

We're pretty sure that Dems sitting on their hands when a kid fighting cancer was introduced and Laken Riley was honored won't poll very well.

