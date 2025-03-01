'See a Trend'? Ben Rhodes Collides With an Inconvenient Timeline When Accusing Trump of Emboldening Putin

It was just last month that Obama bro Ben Rhodes tried to tell everybody that we were not seeing the Trump that America voted for. Trump voters in unison yelled back "yes we are!" That remains the case to this day.

Rhodes had more to say after President Trump and VP Vance's contentious meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House yesterday, and you might have guessed that the allegation is that this administration is doing Putin's bidding by not continuing to hand Ukraine blank checks without question. Sen. Mike Lee finds that approach tiresome and lazy in response to Chuck Schumer doing the same thing:

Who else is tired of the lazy and dishonest “Trump’s helping Putin” argument?



Disgusting to suggest President Trump can’t side with America over Ukraine—just because his duty is to the American people, not Ukraine, NATO, or the Military Industrial Complex™️ pic.twitter.com/V4JoKrUipv — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 28, 2025

As for Rhodes, the "tough on Russia" timeline for the Democrats is an inconvenient one but he says things like this anyway:

The Republican Party enables this every single day. Just the complete trashing of our country's standing and full capitulation to a playbook that the Kremlin couldn't script better if they were writing the words. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 28, 2025

Democrats say things like that hoping nobody remembers when exactly Putin feels emboldened.

Hey remember when Russia invaded other countries on your watch? — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) March 1, 2025

We're old enough to remember Rhodes' former boss mocking Mitt Romney for calling Russia a major geopolitical threat.

Ben, I’m not so good at history…can you remind me who was president when this started 11 years ago? — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) March 1, 2025

It's a total mystery!

Obama's Secretary of State Hillary Clinton giving the Russians a "reset button" in 2009 also comes to mind. Putin invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula just a few years later during Obama's second term.

Russia literally invaded on your watch moron. https://t.co/dAJZ9V7K3O — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 1, 2025

We can't help but notice the trend:

Obama Terms - Russia Invasion

Trump Term - No Russian Invasion

Biden Term - Russia Invasion



I see a trend of which party let's Putin invade Ukraine — PreppenWolf (@PreppenWolf) March 1, 2025

Obama and Biden coddled some of the worst regimes in the world.

This guy gave a pallet of money to Iranians https://t.co/OXtwBy06TJ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 1, 2025

Is it as bad as your "Iran Deal" that Iran couldn't script better if they were writing the words. https://t.co/83TA7pu7Id — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) March 1, 2025

The Democrat's idea of foreign policy is meddling in every nation they think they need to control.

That is why we have the Iran situation, that is why we have the Ukraine situation, and we will continue to have situations as long as these idiots meddle. https://t.co/fQbOJgQCAO — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) March 1, 2025

You should sit this one out. https://t.co/sHps60PHDW — Austin Paul (@AustinPaul19) March 1, 2025

Rhodes is never self-aware enough to heed that advice.