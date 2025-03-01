'See a Trend'? Ben Rhodes Collides With an Inconvenient Timeline When Accusing Trump of Emboldening Putin

Elon Musk Puts George Soros and the Legacy Media on BLAST in New...
Doug P.  |  9:43 AM on March 01, 2025
AP Photo/Fabrice Coffrini, Pool, File

It was just last month that Obama bro Ben Rhodes tried to tell everybody that we were not seeing the Trump that America voted for. Trump voters in unison yelled back "yes we are!" That remains the case to this day.

Rhodes had more to say after President Trump and VP Vance's contentious meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House yesterday, and you might have guessed that the allegation is that this administration is doing Putin's bidding by not continuing to hand Ukraine blank checks without question. Sen. Mike Lee finds that approach tiresome and lazy in response to Chuck Schumer doing the same thing:

As for Rhodes, the "tough on Russia" timeline for the Democrats is an inconvenient one but he says things like this anyway: 

Democrats say things like that hoping nobody remembers when exactly Putin feels emboldened.

We're old enough to remember Rhodes' former boss mocking Mitt Romney for calling Russia a major geopolitical threat.

It's a total mystery!

Obama's Secretary of State Hillary Clinton giving the Russians a "reset button" in 2009 also comes to mind. Putin invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula just a few years later during Obama's second term.

We can't help but notice the trend:

Obama and Biden coddled some of the worst regimes in the world.

Rhodes is never self-aware enough to heed that advice.

