Ben Rhodes Writes That 'This Isn’t the Trump America Elected'

Obama bro Ben Rhodes has been so wrong about so many things. He said in October before the election that "it would be nice to return to a politics where Americans can agree on some fundamental things, like there is no place for anyone who expresses admiration for Hitler." We don't know when Trump did that, but as we reported earlier, it was just today that The American Prospect published a piece on things Trump could have learned from Hitler about funding the National Institutes of Health.
It's a widespread argument on the Left, but Rhodes put it plainly in the New York Times on Sunday with an op-ed entitled, "This Isn't the Donald Trump America Elected." Democrats just don't get it. This is exactly the Donald Trump America elected. A CBS News poll shows that 70 percent of Americans believe Trump is following through with what he promised on the campaign trail.
The left simply cannot understand us. It's our great advantage - we know how they think but they're clueless about us. pic.twitter.com/SmTOWNIx1s— captive dreamer (@captivedreamer7) February 9, 2025
Funny how people like @brhodes think they can control and/or drive the narrative about who Trump is.— Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 10, 2025
When you see this you know that this is *exactly* the Donald Trump America elected.— Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) February 9, 2025
he’s right this DT is so much better than the one i elected i’m astonished every time i hear something new he has done.— Noclowns (@Noclowns89) February 10, 2025
Trump has not only done what he said he would do, he's been working nonstop for three weeks now.
It’s exactly who I elected.— Boomy (@aquietdivide) February 9, 2025
The only downside to X is that if they were serious about understanding us, they could— Missy (@mirandamelendy) February 9, 2025
But the upside to that is that everyone else can, too. And that's what they're afraid of
True. This isn't the Trump I voted for.— 1000HolyPlaces⛪️ (@1000HolyPlaces) February 10, 2025
This is better.
This is the Donald Trump I dreamed of electing. I didn't actually think it could be this good.— Chief Egregore Officer (@ChiefEgregore) February 9, 2025
I am getting precisely what I voted for and then some.
This is exactly who we elected. Only thing i would say is deportations are not happening fast enough.— tripsdad (@tripsdadand1) February 9, 2025
True. Trump promised mass deportations; he needs to speed that up. He also said he was going to be a dictator on day one, but that didn't pan out either. And don't try to tell us we didn't vote for Trump because Elon Musk and DOGE were part of the deal. DOGE is doing what we voted for and the Democrats are doing everything in their power to protect government waste and fraud.
***
