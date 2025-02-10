Ben Rhodes Writes That 'This Isn’t the Trump America Elected'

Daily Beast: Mental Health Professionals Seeing Larger Number of Democrats Citing Burnout...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 10, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Obama bro Ben Rhodes has been so wrong about so many things. He said in October before the election that "it would be nice to return to a politics where Americans can agree on some fundamental things, like there is no place for anyone who expresses admiration for Hitler." We don't know when Trump did that, but as we reported earlier, it was just today that The American Prospect published a piece on things Trump could have learned from Hitler about funding the National Institutes of Health.

It's a widespread argument on the Left, but Rhodes put it plainly in the New York Times on Sunday with an op-ed entitled, "This Isn't the Donald Trump America Elected." Democrats just don't get it. This is exactly the Donald Trump America elected. A CBS News poll shows that 70 percent of Americans believe Trump is following through with what he promised on the campaign trail.

Trump has not only done what he said he would do, he's been working nonstop for three weeks now.

True. Trump promised mass deportations; he needs to speed that up. He also said he was going to be a dictator on day one, but that didn't pan out either. And don't try to tell us we didn't vote for Trump because Elon Musk and DOGE were part of the deal. DOGE is doing what we voted for and the Democrats are doing everything in their power to protect government waste and fraud.

Tags: BEN RHODES DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK TIMES OP-ED

