Ben Rhodes Writes That 'This Isn’t the Trump America Elected'

Obama bro Ben Rhodes has been so wrong about so many things. He said in October before the election that "it would be nice to return to a politics where Americans can agree on some fundamental things, like there is no place for anyone who expresses admiration for Hitler." We don't know when Trump did that, but as we reported earlier, it was just today that The American Prospect published a piece on things Trump could have learned from Hitler about funding the National Institutes of Health.

It's a widespread argument on the Left, but Rhodes put it plainly in the New York Times on Sunday with an op-ed entitled, "This Isn't the Donald Trump America Elected." Democrats just don't get it. This is exactly the Donald Trump America elected. A CBS News poll shows that 70 percent of Americans believe Trump is following through with what he promised on the campaign trail.

The left simply cannot understand us. It's our great advantage - we know how they think but they're clueless about us. pic.twitter.com/SmTOWNIx1s — captive dreamer (@captivedreamer7) February 9, 2025

Funny how people like @brhodes think they can control and/or drive the narrative about who Trump is. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 10, 2025

When you see this you know that this is *exactly* the Donald Trump America elected. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) February 9, 2025

he’s right this DT is so much better than the one i elected i’m astonished every time i hear something new he has done. — Noclowns (@Noclowns89) February 10, 2025

Trump has not only done what he said he would do, he's been working nonstop for three weeks now.

It’s exactly who I elected. — Boomy (@aquietdivide) February 9, 2025

The only downside to X is that if they were serious about understanding us, they could



But the upside to that is that everyone else can, too. And that's what they're afraid of — Missy (@mirandamelendy) February 9, 2025

True. This isn't the Trump I voted for.



This is better. — 1000HolyPlaces⛪️ (@1000HolyPlaces) February 10, 2025

This is the Donald Trump I dreamed of electing. I didn't actually think it could be this good.



I am getting precisely what I voted for and then some. — Chief Egregore Officer (@ChiefEgregore) February 9, 2025

This is exactly who we elected. Only thing i would say is deportations are not happening fast enough. — tripsdad (@tripsdadand1) February 9, 2025

True. Trump promised mass deportations; he needs to speed that up. He also said he was going to be a dictator on day one, but that didn't pan out either. And don't try to tell us we didn't vote for Trump because Elon Musk and DOGE were part of the deal. DOGE is doing what we voted for and the Democrats are doing everything in their power to protect government waste and fraud.

