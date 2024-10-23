Ben Rhodes Gets Self-Awareness Checked After Pushing the Left's Trump Loves Hitler BS

Today Kamala Harris signaled just how bad her internal polling must be when she joined others on the Left and in the hack media by repeating a claim from John Kelly about Trump praising Adolph Hitler. The Dems don't realize almost everybody's immune to their "worse than Hitler" repetition just like taking penicillin every day isn't going to have any effect after a while.

Incidentally, just a few years ago, Harris was not a fan in any way of John Kelly, but the same holds true for people like Dick Cheney, who have both been brought on board the Kamala campaign because of their level of desperation.

Supposed "journalists" who interview Kelly probably won't feel the need to ask him what should be fairly obvious questions, like this one:

John Kelly wrote a book about working with Trump in 2023 and forgot or didn't think it newsworthy to mention this? https://t.co/LSEjGeIzV8 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 23, 2024

Yep, that would be a great question, which is why Kelly won't be asked about it.

Meanwhile, former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes weighed in on the latest Hail Mary attempt from a Harris campaign that seems to be sinking fast:

It would be nice to return to a politics where Americans can agree on some fundamental things, like there is no place for anyone who expresses admiration for Hitler. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 23, 2024

The fact that the story is BS aside, coming from Rhodes this is particularly ironic.

Pretty hilarious statement coming from a guy whose career culminated in sending pallets of taxpayer cash the Nazi admirers in Tehran. https://t.co/oD6f5n6pDN — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 23, 2024

You've spent your entire political career trying to destroy Israel. https://t.co/sncpGFVwfO — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 23, 2024

As usual, projection is the tactic from these people.

Ok Ben "Hamas" Rhodes. Thanks for the moral clarity — Nemo 🇮🇱🇺🇸(🇫🇷) (@theoremipsum) October 23, 2024

But Ben, your friends in Iran love Hitler! https://t.co/tUA3MzIqZH — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 23, 2024

You hated the Jews so much that other Obama White House officials gave you the nickname "Hamas" https://t.co/yg9Uqp29K7 — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 23, 2024

Rhodes can take ALL the seats.

Abortion and screaming ‘Hitler’ is all they have.



Their backs are against the wall and there’s nothing they can come up with better than this. https://t.co/wZ17hDnvkx — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) October 23, 2024

The desperation is palpable, and they still have almost two weeks to go. Just imagine what massive lies tomorrow will bring.