Ben Rhodes Gets Self-Awareness Checked After Pushing the Left's Trump Loves Hitler BS

Doug P.  |  5:10 PM on October 23, 2024
Meme screenshot

Today Kamala Harris signaled just how bad her internal polling must be when she joined others on the Left and in the hack media by repeating a claim from John Kelly about Trump praising Adolph Hitler. The Dems don't realize almost everybody's immune to their "worse than Hitler" repetition just like taking penicillin every day isn't going to have any effect after a while. 

Incidentally, just a few years ago, Harris was not a fan in any way of John Kelly, but the same holds true for people like Dick Cheney, who have both been brought on board the Kamala campaign because of their level of desperation.

Supposed "journalists" who interview Kelly probably won't feel the need to ask him what should be fairly obvious questions, like this one: 

Yep, that would be a great question, which is why Kelly won't be asked about it. 

Meanwhile, former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes weighed in on the latest Hail Mary attempt from a Harris campaign that seems to be sinking fast: 

The fact that the story is BS aside, coming from Rhodes this is particularly ironic. 

As usual, projection is the tactic from these people.

Rhodes can take ALL the seats.

The desperation is palpable, and they still have almost two weeks to go. Just imagine what massive lies tomorrow will bring.

