Here's an Old Post From Kamala Harris About the Guy Dems Now Present As a 'Grand Arbiter of Truth'

Speaking outside the VP's residence in Washington, DC today, Kamala Harris made her campaign's closing argument to voters loud and clear: A vote for Donald Trump is pretty much a vote for Hitler. Harris then took no questions just in case any rogue reporter might ask her to define "fascism":

Vice President Harris on Donald Trump: "He does not want a military that is loyal to the United States Constitution, he wants a military that is loyal to him." pic.twitter.com/ZtFxElxCvY — CSPAN (@cspan) October 23, 2024

Yes, this is really the best they've got. There are no good arguments in favor of Harris and Walz so they're going back to the "Hitler" well yet again. Yawn.

Donald Trump is out for unchecked power. He wants a military like Adolf Hitler had, who will be loyal to him, not our Constitution.



He is unhinged, unstable, and given a second term, there would be no one to stop him from pursuing his worst impulses. https://t.co/v4f8HbhmGU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 23, 2024

Here's part of what Harris said today, invoking John Kelly in the process:

"Yesterday we learned that Donald Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, a retired four-star general, confirmed that while Donald Trump was president he said he wanted generals like Adolf Hitler had. Donald Trump said that because he does not want a military that is loyal to the U.S. Constitution; he wants a military that is loyal to him. He wants a military who will be loyal to him personally, one that will obey his orders even when he tells them to break the law or abandon their oath to the Constitution of the United States."

Over at RedState, Jennifer Van Laar noted that "just because someone is a retired four-star general doesn't mean they have instant or unflappable credibility."

Kamala Harris used to agree, as social media users have noticed from this post over five years ago:

John Kelly was the architect of the Trump Administration's cruel child separation policy. Now he will profit off the separation of families. It's unethical. We are better than this. https://t.co/ApO9YHUw35 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 4, 2019

The Democrats will be wondering why their "Trump is Hitler" rhetoric has lost any effectiveness. They will say and do anything to maintain power, up to and including updating who their current "heroes" are:

The hypocrisy from the left has no limits



Liz and Dick Cheney, John Bolton, and Gen. Kelly were the worst people in the world until they attacked Trump and now they are the great arbiters of truth.



Give me a f**king break. https://t.co/fEp1B8Sh0G — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 23, 2024

Exactly.

I'm so old I remember when John Kelly was a "cruel" person who did the most evil things for personal "profit." https://t.co/96u5GbahAC — Eli Steinberg (@HaMeturgeman) October 23, 2024

Ditto for Dick Cheney, who was "Darth Vader," a war criminal and the worst person in the world who Harris and Dems now praise for sharing the Left's narrative about Trump. They're shameless and awful.