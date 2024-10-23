COWARD: Drudge Report Jumps on the 'Trump Praised Hitler!' Media Narrative Train, Locks...
Here's an Old Post From Kamala Harris About the Guy Dems Now Present As a 'Grand Arbiter of Truth'

Doug P.  |  3:13 PM on October 23, 2024

Speaking outside the VP's residence in Washington, DC today, Kamala Harris made her campaign's closing argument to voters loud and clear: A vote for Donald Trump is pretty much a vote for Hitler. Harris then took no questions just in case any rogue reporter might ask her to define "fascism": 

Yes, this is really the best they've got. There are no good arguments in favor of Harris and Walz so they're going back to the "Hitler" well yet again. Yawn.

Here's part of what Harris said today, invoking John Kelly in the process:

"Yesterday we learned that Donald Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, a retired four-star general, confirmed that while Donald Trump was president he said he wanted generals like Adolf Hitler had. Donald Trump said that because he does not want a military that is loyal to the U.S. Constitution; he wants a military that is loyal to him. He wants a military who will be loyal to him personally, one that will obey his orders even when he tells them to break the law or abandon their oath to the Constitution of the United States."

Over at RedState, Jennifer Van Laar noted that "just because someone is a retired four-star general doesn't mean they have instant or unflappable credibility." 

Kamala Harris used to agree, as social media users have noticed from this post over five years ago:

The Democrats will be wondering why their "Trump is Hitler" rhetoric has lost any effectiveness. They will say and do anything to maintain power, up to and including updating who their current "heroes" are: 

Exactly.

Ditto for Dick Cheney, who was "Darth Vader," a war criminal and the worst person in the world who Harris and Dems now praise for sharing the Left's narrative about Trump. They're shameless and awful.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS JOHN KELLY

