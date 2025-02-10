WUT?! You'll NEVER Guess Who American Prospect Says Donald Trump Could Learn From on NIH Funding

That's it. We've reached the peak of media insanity, and it won't ever get better than this.

This writer spent quite a few moments staring at her laptop screen, just blinking at what she was reading because it didn't seem real.

But this is real:

For the past decade, the Left told us Donald Trump was unfit for office because he was LITERALLY HITLER.

That was a bad thing. And now the guy who was LITERALLY HITLER should follow Hilter's example.

The Left has lost the plot. Completely lost the plot.

Here's what the American Prospect writes:

It’s one thing to trash USAID. In the view Trump and Musk have tried to cement with the public, the benefits go to a bunch of foreigners, often in s**thole countries, sometimes to promote DEI. (This of course is total BS. USAID mainly alleviates starvation and disease, and prevents China from dominating the Global South.) But it’s something else to destroy the world-class institutions that make America great, to coin a phrase. Even Hitler did not trash German science. Hitler did seek to turn science to his own ends, to promote research on eugenics, new technologies for blitzkrieg war, sick medical experiments, and more efficient ways for the mass killing of Jews. Yet civilian German science, long a mark of German pride, also thrived. During the Nazi era, German scientists and engineers invented the first electron microscope, industrial-scale production of artificial fiber, pharmaceuticals such as advanced sulfa drugs, artificial rubber, and much more. Trump, in short, is even more nihilist than Hitler.

Hahahahahahahahahaha.

The Left is so irreparably broken.

This may be the greatest “yet” ever written. pic.twitter.com/uZiQOV2SMx — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 10, 2025

Hang it in the Louvre.

I can't wait to see them delve into the lessons we can learn from Adolf Hitler's thoughts on transportation efficiency, alcohol, tobacco, and pet care. — Dale Franks ⚛️ (@DaleFranks) February 10, 2025

It's coming. Just be patient.

What the f…is this a serious publication? (You know what I mean, clearly it’s not but for the sake of understanding circumstances, is it considered a source of valued opinion?) This is the craziest headline I have ever seen. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) February 10, 2025

It is the craziest headline we've ever seen. Truly.

Let’s hit bottom and start digging. — JThomas (@thejjthomas) February 10, 2025

There's rock bottom for the Left. Just when you think they've hit it, they pull out the jackhammers.

The perfect meme for this situation.

This made us laugh.

The entire media and journalistic field is irreparably broken. My goodness. https://t.co/zY8bxiFaN0 — KetoMandy (@keto_mandy) February 10, 2025

Completely shattered.

Amazing things happening in progressive commentary. pic.twitter.com/SjelevR3Z4 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 10, 2025

Simply amazing.

Yeah, we got nothin'.

It's incredible to see how much self-inflicted damage the Left has done to themselves because of Trump. They're imploding and we're here for it.