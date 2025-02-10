The 'Free Press' Sure Is Expensive! DOGE Tracker Finds MILLIONS MORE Spent on...
WUT?! You'll NEVER Guess Who American Prospect Says Donald Trump Could Learn From on NIH Funding

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on February 10, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Image by Andrew Martin from Pixabay)

That's it. We've reached the peak of media insanity, and it won't ever get better than this.

This writer spent quite a few moments staring at her laptop screen, just blinking at what she was reading because it didn't seem real.

But this is real:

For the past decade, the Left told us Donald Trump was unfit for office because he was LITERALLY HITLER. 

That was a bad thing. And now the guy who was LITERALLY HITLER should follow Hilter's example.

The Left has lost the plot. Completely lost the plot.

Here's what the American Prospect writes:

It’s one thing to trash USAID. In the view Trump and Musk have tried to cement with the public, the benefits go to a bunch of foreigners, often in s**thole countries, sometimes to promote DEI. (This of course is total BS. USAID mainly alleviates starvation and disease, and prevents China from dominating the Global South.)

But it’s something else to destroy the world-class institutions that make America great, to coin a phrase. Even Hitler did not trash German science.

Hitler did seek to turn science to his own ends, to promote research on eugenics, new technologies for blitzkrieg war, sick medical experiments, and more efficient ways for the mass killing of Jews. Yet civilian German science, long a mark of German pride, also thrived. During the Nazi era, German scientists and engineers invented the first electron microscope, industrial-scale production of artificial fiber, pharmaceuticals such as advanced sulfa drugs, artificial rubber, and much more.

Trump, in short, is even more nihilist than Hitler.

The 'Free Press' Sure Is Expensive! DOGE Tracker Finds MILLIONS MORE Spent on Media Subscriptions
Amy Curtis
Hahahahahahahahahaha.

The Left is so irreparably broken.

Hang it in the Louvre.

It's coming. Just be patient.

It is the craziest headline we've ever seen. Truly.

There's rock bottom for the Left. Just when you think they've hit it, they pull out the jackhammers.

The perfect meme for this situation.

This made us laugh.

Completely shattered.

Simply amazing.

Yeah, we got nothin'.

It's incredible to see how much self-inflicted damage the Left has done to themselves because of Trump. They're imploding and we're here for it.

