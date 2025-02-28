'You Win Dumbest Post of the Day'! Adam Schiff's Attempt to Zing Trump Over Zelenskyy Meeting Is ALL Fail

Earlier today President Trump greeted Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House as only he can. Trump shook hands with Zelenskyy outside the White House and sarcastically noted aloud "he's all dressed up today." Zelenskyy having "casual Friday" in his usual outfit clearly didn't impress the U.S. president.

Meanwhile, preemptively pardoned Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff thought he was making a good zinger on Trump during his meeting with Zelenskyy with this one:

Today there will be a critical meeting in the White House with the leader of the free world.



Donald Trump will also be there. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) February 28, 2025

Yep, Zelenskyy is clearly in charge, which is why Trump's begging him for assistance. Wait, no, that's not really what's happening.

What a way to mock Trump.



Zelensky didn’t allow an election to be held. And you call him a leader of the free world!? You’re a joke! — Julio Murillo (@JEM_el_tarasco) February 28, 2025

If you think Vladimir Zelensky is the leader of the free world, you might be an idiot 🤡🌎 https://t.co/6SbM0ZSRIT — Conservative Masshole 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) February 28, 2025

Schiff might be overdoing it just a little (it helps that he has no shame).

Congratulations! You win dumbest post of the day👇 https://t.co/PLeNw3kZvm — Salty_EL (@LydiaMyers688) February 28, 2025

The day ain't over yet! Give him time and Schiff might be able to outdo himself.