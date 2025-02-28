Eric Swalwell Shares GoFundMe for J6 Capitol 'Hero' Michael Fanone ... There's Just...
'You Win Dumbest Post of the Day'! Adam Schiff's Attempt to Zing Trump Over Zelenskyy Meeting Is ALL Fail

Doug P.  |  12:52 PM on February 28, 2025
Sarah D.

Earlier today President Trump greeted Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House as only he can. Trump shook hands with Zelenskyy outside the White House and sarcastically noted aloud "he's all dressed up today." Zelenskyy having "casual Friday" in his usual outfit clearly didn't impress the U.S. president.

Meanwhile, preemptively pardoned Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff thought he was making a good zinger on Trump during his meeting with Zelenskyy with this one: 

Yep, Zelenskyy is clearly in charge, which is why Trump's begging him for assistance. Wait, no, that's not really what's happening. 

Schiff might be overdoing it just a little (it helps that he has no shame).

The day ain't over yet! Give him time and Schiff might be able to outdo himself. 

