Media Self-Own Alert! Chuck Todd Points Out Which Journalistic Enterprises Are Not to Be Trusted

Doug P.  |  4:20 PM on February 26, 2025
meme

Chuck Todd might have stepped aside as the host of "Meet the Press" but he's made it clear on social media lately that he's still flashing the kind of self-unaware "journalism" we've come to expect. 

As we told you yesterday, Todd had a bit of a memory lapse while claiming the Trump administration is trying to muzzle the free press by hand picking the White House press pool. However, the media didn't seem all that alarmed when the Biden press office was doing this, all while the media just nodded and played along: 

Todd was trying to use the Trump press office's shakeup of which media outlets get access for the next few years to take a swipe at some of those organizations. Instead, he knocked out some of those on his side, including Todd's former employer: 

Well, if that's the angle he really wants to take, so be it: 

J.K. Rowling Helpfully Explains How Women With Penises Are Like Wizards
Aaron Walker
What about media outlets who were making money from the government in the form of USAID "subscriptions"?

And others!

Nice of Chuck to admit these are hack propaganda operations that can't be trusted.

