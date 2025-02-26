Media Self-Own Alert! Chuck Todd Points Out Which Journalistic Enterprises Are Not to Be Trusted

Chuck Todd might have stepped aside as the host of "Meet the Press" but he's made it clear on social media lately that he's still flashing the kind of self-unaware "journalism" we've come to expect.

As we told you yesterday, Todd had a bit of a memory lapse while claiming the Trump administration is trying to muzzle the free press by hand picking the White House press pool. However, the media didn't seem all that alarmed when the Biden press office was doing this, all while the media just nodded and played along:

I can't help but notice you didn't sem as upset when the Biden Administration was having reporters pre-submit their questions. https://t.co/flCQzUSN1X pic.twitter.com/fcN1npyhHt — News Bro (@Newzbro) February 26, 2025

Todd was trying to use the Trump press office's shakeup of which media outlets get access for the next few years to take a swipe at some of those organizations. Instead, he knocked out some of those on his side, including Todd's former employer:

Have folks realized yet that folks and corps with massive govt contracts are not to be trusted as owners of honest journalistic enterprises. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) February 26, 2025

Well, if that's the angle he really wants to take, so be it:

Why don’t you tell us what the MS in NBC stands for, and then tell us what it was like working for a propaganda organ owned and operated by Comcast. https://t.co/x8YRjal1Wv — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 26, 2025

MSNBC is owned by Comcast. In 2024 Comcast Government Services LLC was awarded $31.6 million in federal contracts, and Comcast Business Communications LLC was awarded $57.4 million in federal contracts.



Look at that. $89 million, Chuck. — Oh!Snap! 📷 🇺🇸 🐾 🐊 (@BlueCollie43) February 26, 2025

What about media outlets who were making money from the government in the form of USAID "subscriptions"?

Like Politico? — Jake R. (@jaker1419) February 26, 2025

That would also include Thompson Reuters, Politico, AP to name a few. — ✨Saurosaur✨ (@Nud3ants) February 26, 2025

And others!

Very glad to see you coming around on admitting to the flawed journalism at @NPR and @PBS, Chuck. https://t.co/juG58dJ6IN — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) February 26, 2025

Nice of Chuck to admit these are hack propaganda operations that can't be trusted.