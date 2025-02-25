Chuck Todd’s Shocking Memory Lapse: Forgets Biden’s Press Cheat Cards and Scripted Questions

Chuck Todd seems to have a convenient lapse of memory.

Oh, please! Remember the time the press pool gave Joe Biden cards with their questions beforehand and the card also had their picture, how to pronounce their name and what order they would be called in? That sounds like a handpicked press pool if there ever was one.

Advertisement

It's so wonderful when all the receipts are provided in one single tweet. Beautiful!

Thank goodness folks on Twitter have a much better memory.

He should take a long look in the mirror.

Oh, look at that! Another great example of Biden's boxing the press out.

Toward the end of Biden's four years, he didn't talk to the press at all ... probably because he couldn't read anymore.

They are all reaping what they have sown.