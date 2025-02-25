VIP
Rachel Zegler Tries to Detox Disney's Poison Apple
BREAKING: Budget Resolution Squeaks Through the House of Representatives in 217 to 215...
Biden IRS Leaked Information on More Than 405,000 Americans, Including Donald Trump
Back at the Table: Zelensky Relents and Ukraine Agrees to Trump's Rare Earth...
Twenty-One DOGE Staffers Resign Rather Than 'Dismantle Critical Public Services'
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Backed Legislation That Funneled Millions to His Wife’s Nonprofit
Sen. Lisa Murkowski Says Public Workforce Deserves Respect, Not 'Absurd' OPM Email
VIP
Kids’ Rights vs. Patriot Points: It's Possible to Win at Both
WI Gov. Evers Takes a Leaf From Kamala Harris' Playbook, Offers Rambling Answer...
Karoline Leavitt Explains Joint Chief Ouster in Bold Shake-Up Over Dismal Performance
Rep. Ilhan Omar Finds It Hard to Have an Intellectual Debate Because Americans...
Workers at USPS -- Which Lost $9.5 BILLION in 2024 -- Protest Against...
You Got 'Em This Time! Former NBA Player Thinks He's Connected the Dots...
Lefty Jon Lovett Comes Out in Favor of Parental Rights (but Only to...

Chuck Todd’s Shocking Memory Lapse: Forgets Biden’s Press Cheat Cards and Scripted Questions

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:40 PM on February 25, 2025
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Chuck Todd seems to have a convenient lapse of memory.

Oh, please! Remember the time the press pool gave Joe Biden cards with their questions beforehand and the card also had their picture, how to pronounce their name and what order they would be called in? That sounds like a handpicked press pool if there ever was one.

Advertisement

It's so wonderful when all the receipts are provided in one single tweet. Beautiful!

Thank goodness folks on Twitter have a much better memory.

He should take a long look in the mirror.

Oh, look at that! Another great example of Biden's boxing the press out.

Toward the end of Biden's four years, he didn't talk to the press at all ... probably because he couldn't read anymore. 

They are all reaping what they have sown.

Tags: CHUCK TODD DEMOCRAT DNC JOE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE PRESS BRIEFING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twenty-One DOGE Staffers Resign Rather Than 'Dismantle Critical Public Services'
Brett T.
It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA Chatroom Messages
Grateful Calvin
Foul-Mouth Lefty Says She's Already FED UP With Trump and HOO BOY Is She Gonna Have a LONG Four Years
Amy Curtis
Workers at USPS -- Which Lost $9.5 BILLION in 2024 -- Protest Against Becoming More Efficient
Grateful Calvin
Bridget Phetasy’s Twitter Plea for Federal Fiascoes Unleashes a Flood of Jaw-Dropping Tales
justmindy
BREAKING: Budget Resolution Squeaks Through the House of Representatives in 217 to 215 Vote
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Twenty-One DOGE Staffers Resign Rather Than 'Dismantle Critical Public Services' Brett T.
Advertisement