Former WH Spox Who Assured Us Biden Was Fine and Running Wants to Know If Trump Is Really in Charge

Doug P.  |  9:44 AM on February 24, 2025
Twitchy

We recently exited a four year period where many Americans were wondering who exactly was running the country. 

Despite what we saw during the Biden/Trump debate, then White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates was among those insisting Biden was sharp as a tack and was indeed running for reelection

Fast forward about a half year, after Biden dropped out of the race (or was shown the door) and the Dems installed Kamala Harris as the party's nominee and got crushed by Donald Trump in the election, and this is now the desired narrative: 

Bates also questioned if Trump has the energy to perform the job of president. We've seen projection before but this might be a record-setter! 

The Left went from "Trump will be a dictator if he gets back into office and will be worse than Hitler" to "Trump's not really in charge" awfully fast.

That couldn't be more clear.

Watching Trump over the first month in office the last thing anybody could say about him is that he doesn't have the energy for the job. But gaslighting is all they have.

