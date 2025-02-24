Former WH Spox Who Assured Us Biden Was Fine and Running Wants to Know If Trump Is Really in Charge

We recently exited a four year period where many Americans were wondering who exactly was running the country.

Despite what we saw during the Biden/Trump debate, then White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates was among those insisting Biden was sharp as a tack and was indeed running for reelection:

This fan fiction is wrong https://t.co/czcwH6qUpd — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) July 18, 2024

Fast forward about a half year, after Biden dropped out of the race (or was shown the door) and the Dems installed Kamala Harris as the party's nominee and got crushed by Donald Trump in the election, and this is now the desired narrative:

Is Trump really in charge? I don't know if he has the energy to do this job. But maybe that's why he's basically letting Elon Musk be the Acting President. pic.twitter.com/8RZVhBI2me — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) February 23, 2025

Bates also questioned if Trump has the energy to perform the job of president. We've seen projection before but this might be a record-setter!

"Is Trump really in charge?"

-Andrew Bates after trying to conceal Biden's mental decline for over 4 years. https://t.co/Rii4iCyvuz pic.twitter.com/rxaeIGzchc — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) February 24, 2025

The Left went from "Trump will be a dictator if he gets back into office and will be worse than Hitler" to "Trump's not really in charge" awfully fast.

The sole marketable skill Bates has is his demonstrated willingness to say anything on behalf of the person he works for. For years he covered up Biden’s physical & mental incapacitation — trying to shamelessly turn this around on Trump is just Bates signaling he’ll say anything. https://t.co/r8BAumCwu9 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) February 23, 2025

That couldn't be more clear.

Pot meet kettle, Andrew.



After 4 years of lying on behalf of a dementia-riddled Joe Biden, you’re the last person in the world who can say this.



And to boot, it’s an insanely inaccurate thing to say about it Trump. https://t.co/hKP1FBrO5L — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 23, 2025

Watching Trump over the first month in office the last thing anybody could say about him is that he doesn't have the energy for the job. But gaslighting is all they have.