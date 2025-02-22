'That's What We Voted For!' Adam Schiff's Bad Month Just Got Worse and We're Here for It

Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff's had a bad month. It started with the confirmations of Donald Trump's nominees, including Tulsi Gabbard, Pete Hegseth, Pam Bondi and of course Kash Patel, the latter of which ushered Schiff's post-inauguration meltdown into its second month:

Adam Schiff, the man Kash Patel once called "the worst criminal in Congress in the last 250 years” —



— isn’t handling Kash's confirmation for FBI director very well:



“Constitutional crisis!" pic.twitter.com/Kzl2h59Vhd — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 21, 2025

"Constitutional crisis."

Yawn!

Democrats having hissy fits does not equate to a "constitutional crisis." Quite the opposite actually.

Schiff now has a new reason to throw a tantrum, and that's because of Trump's firing of the Joint Chiefs Chairman, which of course is his prerogative as president. Another day brings with more whining from the preemptively pardoned serial liar:

Donald Trump just fired a well-respected General who was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



And his Administration announced they’re replacing other officers, too.



The purge of people of stature and independence goes on. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) February 22, 2025

Who wants to tell him?

That's what we voted for Schiff. No more woke military.



You lost. Your tweets are as meaningless as you are. — Cindy (@asheborn57) February 22, 2025

Voters elected Trump to implement his America First agenda: They didn't elect a Joint Chief of Staff to implement his "independent" judgment. pic.twitter.com/cpvAJBFYHw — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 22, 2025

Did Schiffty have a fit after Obama fired a Joint Chiefs Chairman? Never mind -- rhetorical question.

The military answers to the CIC. Have you read the constitution? There is no independence. https://t.co/hgDeY1akW3 — Heather (@mfearny) February 22, 2025

They serve at the pleasure of the President. Which means they can get rid of them https://t.co/L0DeSXrBcL — Philip Kirschner 🔑Carmel NY (@philipk023) February 22, 2025

When Schiff and the Democrats say "constitutional crisis" they mean "Democrat crisis."

The purge of toxic wokeness and failed DEI followers. https://t.co/lpHifIEPnU — Barbara Ann (@Barbara74779435) February 22, 2025

We're just barely over one month into the Trump presidency. Just imagine the meltdown level from Schiff a few months from now.