'That's What We Voted For!' Adam Schiff's Bad Month Just Got Worse and We're Here for It

Doug P.  |  11:07 AM on February 22, 2025
Twitchy

Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff's had a bad month. It started with the confirmations of Donald Trump's nominees, including Tulsi Gabbard, Pete Hegseth, Pam Bondi and of course Kash Patel, the latter of which ushered Schiff's post-inauguration meltdown into its second month:

"Constitutional crisis." 

Yawn!

Democrats having hissy fits does not equate to a "constitutional crisis." Quite the opposite actually.

Schiff now has a new reason to throw a tantrum, and that's because of Trump's firing of the Joint Chiefs Chairman, which of course is his prerogative as president. Another day brings with more whining from the preemptively pardoned serial liar: 

Who wants to tell him?

Did Schiffty have a fit after Obama fired a Joint Chiefs Chairman? Never mind -- rhetorical question.

When Schiff and the Democrats say "constitutional crisis" they mean "Democrat crisis."

We're just barely over one month into the Trump presidency. Just imagine the meltdown level from Schiff a few months from now.

