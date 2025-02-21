VIP
Schiffing His Pants: A Panicked Adam Schiff Goes on MSNBC to Freak Out Over New FBI Director Kash Patel

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:22 AM on February 21, 2025
Senate Judiciary Democrats

Democrat Senator Adam Schiff of California looked downright panicked on Lawrence O’Donnell’s MSNBC show Thursday night. He was freaking out over Kash Patel being confirmed to lead the FBI earlier in the day. We love seeing it.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

We’ve been waiting years to see Schiff this uneasy.

Before Patel’s confirmation, Schiff and his Democrat buds were visibly dreading what was coming. Check out this full video to see why. (WATCH)

Schiff in prison orange is something we hope to see soon.

This week’s Democrat memo listed ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’ as the media phrase of the week. One poster tells us what that phrase really means.

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF CONSTITUTION CRISIS DONALD TRUMP FBI LAWRENCE O'DONNELL



