Schiffing His Pants: A Panicked Adam Schiff Goes on MSNBC to Freak Out Over New FBI Director Kash Patel

Democrat Senator Adam Schiff of California looked downright panicked on Lawrence O’Donnell’s MSNBC show Thursday night. He was freaking out over Kash Patel being confirmed to lead the FBI earlier in the day. We love seeing it.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Adam Schiff, the man Kash Patel once called "the worst criminal in Congress in the last 250 years” —



— isn’t handling Kash's confirmation for FBI director very well:



“Constitutional crisis!" pic.twitter.com/Kzl2h59Vhd — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 21, 2025

Schiff is in panic mode. — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) February 21, 2025

Adam’s voice is quivering. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 21, 2025

Yeah, he sounds like he is about to cry🤣🤣🤣 — Johnny O'Hannah (@regular46894) February 21, 2025

His voice is shaking. Terrified. Absolutely schiffing his pants right now. — TBOF (@Birdmeister17) February 21, 2025

Fully clenched. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 21, 2025

We’ve been waiting years to see Schiff this uneasy.

Before Patel’s confirmation, Schiff and his Democrat buds were visibly dreading what was coming. Check out this full video to see why. (WATCH)

There’s a very obvious reason why Adam Schiff is panicking outside the FBI building this morning…



Kash Patel: “Adam Schiff is the worst criminal in Congress in the last 250 years.” pic.twitter.com/9yiQBzHMEN — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 20, 2025

Dear God in Heaven, if you can hear my words, please help Kash put this criminal behind bars. — John Malverne (@JohnMalverne) February 21, 2025

Schiff in prison orange is something we hope to see soon.

This week’s Democrat memo listed ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’ as the media phrase of the week. One poster tells us what that phrase really means.

Confused how it is a constitutional crisis. I think he is afraid about all of his dirty laundry coming out. pic.twitter.com/pqq7OcOFa2 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 21, 2025

"A Constitutional Crisis is when a duly elected president nominates members to his cabinet, and they are then confirmed by the Senate."



- Democrats — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 21, 2025

That's the phase of the week. Their deep state handlers when give them their new taking point any day now. — Logical Icon (@Logical_Icon) February 21, 2025

Every libtard right now. pic.twitter.com/TnEm3SjNI7 — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 21, 2025

Get used to four years of it 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 21, 2025

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are screaming 'CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’ at everyone. Not sure what’s worse than that. So, we’re probably going to hear that already worn-out phrase for the next four years. It will be applied liberally to anything and everything Trump does.