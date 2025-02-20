'Will Cause Evil in This Building!' Dems Melt Down at FBI HQ Over Looming Kash Patel Confirmation

This afternoon we expect the full U.S. Senate to vote on the nomination of Kash Patel to be the next FBI Director.
You can tell that President Trump hit the nail directly on the head with this particular nomination based on all the hyperventilation coming from the Left.
As we told you earlier, Senate Dems were in front of FBI headquarters today for a Resistance protest which included serial liar Adam Schiff. If this guy's upset, something good is about to happen:
Adam Schiff says that he opposes Kash Patel as FBI Director because he’s a “dangerous sycophant.” pic.twitter.com/pWbdAWg6wL— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 20, 2025
Patel's a "dangerous sycophant," say the Democrats who have their heads firmly up George and Alex Soros' rear ends.
We're a little surprised that Sheldon Whitehouse didn't have a copy of Patel's high school yearbook with him, but his statement was ironic considering what has gone on in the building behind him over the last few years:
SHELDON WHITEHOUSE:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 20, 2025
"KASH PATEL...WILL CAUSE EVIL IN THIS BUILDING BEHIND US!" pic.twitter.com/YChs2ntFGE
Whitehouse should get some therapy by calling 1-800-KASH NOW.
The scene outside FBI HQ today was a Star Wars Cantina scene of scumbags and villainy:
Is this the best that “the resistance” can muster?— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 20, 2025
Confirm Kash NOW! pic.twitter.com/T4Y9FEuUEx
If these slimeballs are angry now, just wait until Patel gets to work. Pass the popcorn!
Democrats are getting really weird, much more than normal. We must be going the right way.— John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) February 20, 2025
It's good news for the Republicans that the Democrats' response to the loss in November has been to double down on the crazy.
And I'm positively giddy at the prospect. https://t.co/dNd6SyWcDj— Coder CoderDyne (@CCoderDyne) February 20, 2025
We can't wait!
