'Will Cause Evil in This Building!' Dems Melt Down at FBI HQ Over Looming Kash Patel Confirmation

Doug P.  |  11:51 AM on February 20, 2025
Meme

This afternoon we expect the full U.S. Senate to vote on the nomination of Kash Patel to be the next FBI Director.

You can tell that President Trump hit the nail directly on the head with this particular nomination based on all the hyperventilation coming from the Left.

As we told you earlier, Senate Dems were in front of FBI headquarters today for a Resistance protest which included serial liar Adam Schiff. If this guy's upset, something good is about to happen:

Patel's a "dangerous sycophant," say the Democrats who have their heads firmly up George and Alex Soros' rear ends. 

We're a little surprised that Sheldon Whitehouse didn't have a copy of Patel's high school yearbook with him, but his statement was ironic considering what has gone on in the building behind him over the last few years:

Whitehouse should get some therapy by calling 1-800-KASH NOW.

The scene outside FBI HQ today was a Star Wars Cantina scene of scumbags and villainy: 

If these slimeballs are angry now, just wait until Patel gets to work. Pass the popcorn!

It's good news for the Republicans that the Democrats' response to the loss in November has been to double down on the crazy. 

We can't wait!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

