'Lawyer Up!' Senate Votes to Make Kash Patel the Next FBI Director As Dems Sweat Profusely

Doug P.  |  2:24 PM on February 20, 2025
Senate Judiciary Democrats

Earlier today several Senate Democrats decided to have a public meltdown outside FBI headquarters over the looming confirmation of Kash Patel to be the next director of the bureau. Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said that Patel "will cause evil in this building," which was particularly ironic considering what's gone on in the building for the last few years. 

Senator Dick Durbin said there are "myriad red flags" about Kash Patel. Yeah, Dick, we know, which is why this is one of our favorite Trump nominations. 

Cry harder, congressional Democrats, because guess what just happened: 

GOP Sens. Murkowski and Collins voted no, along with all Democrats.

Here's some advice for these Democrats:

Maybe Schiff can rest a little easier since he can hide behind that pardon from Biden.

