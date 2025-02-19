Stephen Miller Ends CNN Host's Career! Trump Torches Critics!
CNN Host Did NOT Let Aviation Expert's Reality Check Ruin the Preferred Spin on Recent Crashes

Doug P.  |  2:45 PM on February 19, 2025
Screen shot

Yesterday we told you about CNN's Dana Bash and other panelists dutifully running with the Democrats' preferred talking points about recent plane crashes (one of which didn't even happen in the U.S.) to try and make it sound like Trump and DOGE making some federal cuts had something to do with the accidents. 

There's a slightly longer clip that makes Bash's hackery even more obvious. 

Bash was coming out of an interview with an aviation expert who said there's no connection, but that didn't stop her from pushing that narrative. "Ridiculous hacks" incoming: 

Bash quoted the aviation expert's comments and then went on to go back to making it about Trump. 

They're so predictable. 

"People may connect the dots" -- especially if these people keep making the connection for them even if there is no connection. 

