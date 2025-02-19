CNN Host Did NOT Let Aviation Expert's Reality Check Ruin the Preferred Spin on Recent Crashes

Yesterday we told you about CNN's Dana Bash and other panelists dutifully running with the Democrats' preferred talking points about recent plane crashes (one of which didn't even happen in the U.S.) to try and make it sound like Trump and DOGE making some federal cuts had something to do with the accidents.

CNN's Dana Bash insinuates that the plane crash in Toronto was Trump's fault. The derangement knows no bounds. pic.twitter.com/29esrtKRJx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 18, 2025

There's a slightly longer clip that makes Bash's hackery even more obvious.

Bash was coming out of an interview with an aviation expert who said there's no connection, but that didn't stop her from pushing that narrative. "Ridiculous hacks" incoming:

These ridiculous hacks.



CNN’s own aviation expert tells them there’s no connective thread between these recent airline crashes but Dana Bash immediately goes into making it about Trump anyway. pic.twitter.com/CA5dXw9pQ5 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 18, 2025

Bash quoted the aviation expert's comments and then went on to go back to making it about Trump.

After talking to CNN's aviation expert that said there's no common threat among recent plane crashes, Dana Bash kicks off a panel discussion "As he said, there is no thread between all of those except the obvious, which is that planes are crashing, which is frightening, but this… pic.twitter.com/zkOazn8swY — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) February 18, 2025

They're so predictable.

Politico's Eli Stokols adds "You know, you see planes crashing left and right...at some point people may connect the dots and they may come to blame this administration, this government, if they have just bulldozed their way through government, taken out a lot of expertise… pic.twitter.com/HL5DUg865Q — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) February 18, 2025

"People may connect the dots" -- especially if these people keep making the connection for them even if there is no connection.